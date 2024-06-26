AI dataset licensing companies form group to promote ‘ethical data sourcing’

Seven content-licensing sellers of music, image, video, and other datasets for use in training artificial intelligence systems have formed the sector’s first trade group, they said on Wednesday.

The emergence of generative AI technologies that can mimic human creativity in recent years has triggered an outcry from content creators and a string of copyright lawsuits against tech companies like Google, Meta, and ChatGPT maker OpenAI, which is backed by Microsoft.

The Dataset Providers Alliance (DPA) will advocate for “ethical data sourcing” in the training of AI systems, including rights for people depicted in datasets, and the protection of content owners’ intellectual property rights, the companies said in a statement.

Developers have been training models by feeding them vast quantities of content, much of it scraped from the internet for free without the consent of those who created the works or own rights to them.

Tech companies, which claim the usage is legal, are also quietly paying for access to private collections of content both to fulfill needs for particular types of data and to hedge against legal and regulatory risks.

The prospect that demand for licensed data will grow if copyright owners prevail in their legal fights has prompted the emergence of a nascent industry of companies that package content and sell access to it for use by AI systems.