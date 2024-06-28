Classic ads from the golden age of print advertising in the 1950s and 1960s used sharp word play and visual sleights of hand that stand the test of time. The clock doesn’t run out on clever.

But the ads themselves are static, and we’re in the pivot-to-video age. So one creative director is taking a stab at updating the medium. Thanks to the magic of artificial intelligence, these ads are being brought to life.

Selim Ünlüsoy, the new global head of AI at Italian ad agency LePub, posted a video to LinkedIn depicting several well-known print ads that he animated with AI. The video is set to RJD2’s “Beautiful Mind,” the theme song from Mad Men. Ünlüsoy made the video with Dream Machine, an AI tool from the startup Luma AI, which recently animated popular memes.

In one part of Ünlüsoy’s AI video, the iconic ’60s era VW Beetle in Doyle Dane Bernbach’s classic Volkswagen’s 1959 “Think small” ad drives into the foreground and off the page. In another, depicting Campbell’s 1962 “Soup on the rocks” ad, the soup is actually being poured into the glass.