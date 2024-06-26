DoorDash was interested in taking over U.K.’s Deliveroo

U.S. meal delivery group Doordash flagged an interest in a takeover of Britain’s Deliveroo last month, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

San Francisco-based Doordash made the approach to Deliveroo, but talks ended after disagreement on valuation, said one of the people, speaking on condition of anonymity because the matter is private. There are no talks ongoing, the person added.

Doordash and Deliveroo both declined to comment.

Deliveroo’s shares, which have fallen by 67% since an August 2021 high of 395.9 pence, closed at 127.5 pence on Tuesday, valuing the London-listed firm at 2.1 billion pounds ($2.66 billion). The shares jumped as much as 6% to 135.1 pence on Wednesday morning following the news and were trading at 132.2 pence as of 0752 GMT.