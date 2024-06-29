What is a passkey? Why Apple is betting on password-free tech

When iOS 18 debuts in September, Apple will bring myriad new security features to users. But the company will also debut a new API for app and website developers that will protect users in more fundamental way. This new API will allow developers to create passkeys for users automatically, which will enable users to log in without their password. The move is meant to help spur wider adoption of passkey technology , which aims to create a password-less future while safeguarding user data like never before—something very on-brand for Apple. Here’s what you need to know.

What are passkeys?

Passkeys are passwordless login options for apps and websites. They consist of two parts: a “private key” saved on your device and an associated “public key” residing with the service or website linked to your account. The keys need to match precisely, through an encrypted dialogue, for you to get access to the account.

But first, you need to prove that you are the owner of your key. You can do this by taking the same step that you take to unlock your device—via facial or fingerprint identification or PIN code. Once your device verifies that it is you trying to gain access to the passkey-protected account, the service or website will check to see if the keys match and then let you in—no passwords or additional 2FA codes needed.

That might sound like a lot of steps, but in reality, it is nearly instantaneous and feels nearly identical to how we’re all used to unlocking our phones today. In the app or website you have a passkey saved for, just tap the login button and your phone will authenticate it’s really you and you’ll be granted access.