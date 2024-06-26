The shopping experience is transforming as more brands and retailers turn to data-rich 2D barcodes, powered by GS1 Digital Link. They can provide access to everything about a product: its origins, ingredients and details about safety. GS1 US is merging the speed and efficiency of the linear barcode with the immense capabilities available in the data-rich QR code into one 2-dimensional standard that can power infinite possibilities. Learn how this important new technology is impacting how consumers everywhere interact with a range of products every day.
Now, more than 50 years after the introduction of the first linear barcode, the shift toward 2D barcodes is dramatically changing the way people eat, shop and live and is opening powerful new capabilities for retailers and brands.