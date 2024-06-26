The shopping experience is transforming as more brands and retailers turn to data-rich 2D barcodes, powered by GS1 Digital Link. They can provide access to everything about a product: its origins, ingredients and details about safety. GS1 US is merging the speed and efficiency of the linear barcode with the immense capabilities available in the data-rich QR code into one 2-dimensional standard that can power infinite possibilities. Learn how this important new technology is impacting how consumers everywhere interact with a range of products every day.