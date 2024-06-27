Fast company logo
It’s easy to blame your bad night on too much screen time before bed. But this matters more, says this sleep science expert.

Why you shouldn’t blame blue light for your sleep issues

[Photo: Tahir Osman/Pexels]

BY Stephanie Vozza3 minute read

Most of us know what to do (and what not do) when it comes to being healthy. Knowing doesn’t make the doing any easier, though. You probably feel a twinge of guilt when you do something you probably shouldn’t, like scrolling through your phone before bed.

Traditional research says exposure to the blue light that devices like smartphones or televisions emit before bedtime can suppress the body’s release of melatonin, the natural hormone that aids sleep. Blue light makes our brain think it’s daytime, disrupting our circadian rhythms and making it harder to drift off. 

But is blue light really the cause of your sleep issues? Not necessarily, says Mike Gradisar, PhD, head of sleep science for Sleep Cycle, an AI-driven sleep analysis app. 

“The effect of screens has been greatly exaggerated,” he says. “It had been the model for 12 or 13 years and the biggest problem was having this assumption that technology use causes sleep issues. We became aware of studies showing that sleep issues start to influence people’s use of technology in the other direction.”

Blue Light and Sleep

Working with fellow sleep researchers, Gradisar explored whether technology use causes sleep issues or sleep issues cause more technology use. Their research, published in Sleep Medicine Reviews, provides a comprehensive review of the relationship between technology and sleep. 

One of the areas of exploration looked at the impact blue light has on someone’s ability to fall asleep. Instead of causing you to stay awake for hours, as previously stated, Gradisar’s research found a study conducted in Switzerland that shows technology use causes a minimal delay. Researchers tested the difference between reading an e-book versus a printed book in dim light. After five consecutive nights, it took the e-book readers just 9.9 minutes more to fall asleep.

“The impact from screens on sleep is minimal and often overstated,” says Gradisar. “The difference is considered negligible.”

