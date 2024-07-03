These industries might benefit most from a 4-day workweek

“We had some clients who were upset,” says Swift, whose team works on single-family, multifamily, student-housing, and commercial builds, and interior design projects across the country. “They didn’t think we would be as accessible.”

To calm concerns, Swift leveraged a favorite analogy to explain why his company dropped a full day of work: “That’s like telling the team at Chick-fil-A they need to be open on Sunday. It is always busy; It moves with complete fluidity. Chick-fil-A crushes what McDonald’s does. We had to retrain ourselves and our clients.”

At BSB, employing a four-day schedule is about making space for rest and recovery, while optimizing efficiency and efficacy during the work week. Swift says the fear that BSB employees would work less and be less productive became a non-issue. The company was more productive, made more money, and retained talent more consistently. “The four-day work week is not conditional,” says Swift. “It’s a mindset.”