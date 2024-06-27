Companies spend more than $60 billion on leadership development annually. This is what they still get wrong

BY Neena Newberry3 minute read

I get it: Choosing a leadership development program isn’t easy. On one hand, you know that leadership training is important to employees—more than half of them want this kind of development. On the other hand, though, it can come with a hefty price: Companies spend more than $60 billion on leadership development annually.

Over more than 15 years of running a leadership development company, I’ve identified some mistakes that executives and HR leaders consistently make when faced with this high-stakes decision. Why do these mistakes keep happening? I believe it’s because these decision-makers assume that the same kinds of leadership development that worked in the past will work today. But as the demands on leaders keep increasing, organizations can’t simply fall back on “the way we’ve always done it.” If you are involved in choosing leadership development for your company, here are five missteps to avoid. Focusing only on the content A successful leadership development program doesn’t just require a solid curriculum. It must also include plenty of connection and collaboration. Participants need the time and space to discuss the program’s material and the specific challenges and opportunities of applying it within your organization. These discussions also enable participants to form new relationships or deepen old ones. Relationship-building has always been important, of course, but it’s even more crucial today as the complex challenges organizations face require more collaborative leadership.

Limiting development to your stars Many people assume that leadership development programs should target an elite group. But that approach limits a program’s effectiveness. My company’s goal is overcoming what Navio Kwok and Winny Shen call the “leadership development paradox.” As organizations keep providing more development for the very people who need it the least, other employees get left by the wayside. While companies might think that they can afford to develop only a select few high performers or high potentials, I believe that developing more leaders is actually more cost-efficient in the long run because it strengthens your leadership pipeline, a major concern for many organizations. Getting distracted by what’s shiny and new I’ve seen a lot of trends come and go. I’ve also seen too many companies obsess over having the “latest and greatest” program. Of course, leadership development should incorporate emerging knowledge and research and adapt to our changing work environment. At the same time, though, don’t assume you have to toss out your current program and start from scratch. Instead, think about what’s already working for you in leadership and development and consider whether you can build on that. Assuming everyone has to be in the same place When you think about leadership development, do you picture participants all gathered in the same conference room or at an offsite? At many organizations, bringing people physically together for training has gotten a lot trickier. According to surveys by Gallup, only 20% of employees who can perform their jobs remotely are working entirely onsite.

