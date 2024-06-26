Missoni bags and steak tartare: Delta just opened its most luxe airport lounge yet

The luxury airline lounge wars are upon us, and Delta is making a play to offer the most opulent airport experience yet.
Today, Delta is opening its new, super luxe Delta One Lounge, a 38,000 square foot premium lounge in New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport. It comes with all the bells and whistles one might expect and then some: a team of “Elite Service” agents who meet guests at the front door, a spa, shower suites, a brasserie restaurant serving steak tartare, and an outdoor terrace.
If that’s not enough to draw travelers in, Delta is also debuting a partnership with the Italian designer Missoni. Delta will provide fliers with a fully-stocked luxury amenity bag designed by the fashion house, available on trips to and from Italy and Paris starting in mid-July. The kits will be available globally in September. Missoni will be on ground level too, with zigzag accent pillows, vases, and coffee table books in the Delta One lounge. The lounge—along with its fashionable perks—are only available to passengers traveling in the Delta One cabin, which is Delta’s most expensive travel tier, and select other premium ticket holders.
Delta’s new ultra-exclusive lounge is just the most recent in a saga of various companies vying to build the best private oases for travelers. According to a 2024 survey by Airport Dimensions, more than half of frequent travelers visit airport lounges, and that number is likely to grow as visitors continue to prioritize leisure experiences. Companies also know that creating large-scale branded experiences like the Delta One lounge, which often attract wealthy frequent fliers, is a clever way to build brand loyalty and serve as a status-signaling tool.
Because travelers are increasingly willing to spend more for these perks, there are plenty of companies lining up for a chance to carve out their own swanky piece of the pie. At New York’s LaGuardia airport, Chase Bank opened its Sapphire Lounge earlier this year. It includes three private suites, which reportedly cost $2,200 to $3,000 for three hours. In Germany’s Frankfurt Airport, the Lufthansa First Class Terminal features nap pods, shower suites with soaking tubs, and a chauffeur service. And inside the impressive 100,000 square foot Emirates First Class Lounge in Dubai, guests can take part in a Moët & Chandon taste test. Delta One lounges will open in Los Angeles and Boston toward the end of the year.
For Delta, the new JFK lounge is part of a larger effort to level up the company’s reputation from mass market to premium. In 2023, 55% of its revenue came from “premium and non-ticket” sales, which are a mix of upgraded seats and other add-ons. Earlier this year, the company drew the public’s wrath by attempting to make its SkyMiles loyalty program and Sky Club lounges more exclusive, including by barring any economy ticket holders from entering the lounges. The backlash was so swift that Delta had to walk back some of the more extreme measures it proposed.
“We are victims of our success to some degree,” Delta CEO Ed Bastian said of the consumer response in an interview with Fast Company earlier this year. “Demand for our premium assets is at an all-time high, and I love that.”