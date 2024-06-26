Missoni bags and steak tartare: Delta just opened its most luxe airport lounge yet

Today, Delta is opening its new, super luxe Delta One Lounge, a 38,000 square foot premium lounge in New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport. It comes with all the bells and whistles one might expect and then some: a team of “Elite Service” agents who meet guests at the front door, a spa, shower suites, a brasserie restaurant serving steak tartare, and an outdoor terrace.

[Photo: Delta]

If that’s not enough to draw travelers in, Delta is also debuting a partnership with the Italian designer Missoni. Delta will provide fliers with a fully-stocked luxury amenity bag designed by the fashion house, available on trips to and from Italy and Paris starting in mid-July. The kits will be available globally in September. Missoni will be on ground level too, with zigzag accent pillows, vases, and coffee table books in the Delta One lounge. The lounge—along with its fashionable perks—are only available to passengers traveling in the Delta One cabin, which is Delta’s most expensive travel tier, and select other premium ticket holders.

Delta’s new ultra-exclusive lounge is just the most recent in a saga of various companies vying to build the best private oases for travelers. According to a 2024 survey by Airport Dimensions, more than half of frequent travelers visit airport lounges, and that number is likely to grow as visitors continue to prioritize leisure experiences. Companies also know that creating large-scale branded experiences like the Delta One lounge, which often attract wealthy frequent fliers, is a clever way to build brand loyalty and serve as a status-signaling tool.