Floodbase is using space data to improve flood insurance

Amid climate change and rising waters, Floodbase is seeking to use space data to streamline the flood insurance process, reducing the load for insurers and getting money into people’s hands for damages more quickly.
Origin story
Floodbase cofounders Beth Tellman and Bessie Schwarz met while pursuing a master’s degree at Yale around the same time as Hurricane Sandy doused the East Coast, leading to record flooding.
Google asked their class to come up with a use case for the newly launched Google Earth Engine, which aggregated petabytes of satellite imagery. Tellman, who had spent the prior four years working disaster relief in El Salvador, saw immediately that Earth Engine represented the largest, most comprehensive flood mapping dataset available.
The pair won the competition, and Floodbase was born in 2015—at least in a preliminary version that the cofounders presented at Google’s Mountain View, CA HQ.
“The company, in a way, sort of built itself. We would present this idea at conferences, and people kept offering us money,” Tellman, now the chief science officer, told Payload.
Data, data, data
The company aggregates imagery from up to 15 satellites in orbit, including high-res imagery from Planet and radar from Capella Space, which can detect water levels through cloud cover. The company also utilizes data from the US Geological Survey, the National Water Model, and physical hydrology models to ensure there are no gaps in their coverage.
All of this data is then merged together with machine learning and AI, allowing the company to create a detailed and accurate flood map anywhere in the world.