Floodbase is using space data to improve flood insurance

Amid climate change and rising waters, Floodbase is seeking to use space data to streamline the flood insurance process, reducing the load for insurers and getting money into people’s hands for damages more quickly.

Origin story

Floodbase cofounders Beth Tellman and Bessie Schwarz met while pursuing a master’s degree at Yale around the same time as Hurricane Sandy doused the East Coast, leading to record flooding.

Google asked their class to come up with a use case for the newly launched Google Earth Engine, which aggregated petabytes of satellite imagery. Tellman, who had spent the prior four years working disaster relief in El Salvador, saw immediately that Earth Engine represented the largest, most comprehensive flood mapping dataset available.

The pair won the competition, and Floodbase was born in 2015—at least in a preliminary version that the cofounders presented at Google’s Mountain View, CA HQ.