Drinking coffee might be increasing your lifespan

Good news, coffee lovers—your cup of joe might prolong your life. In a study published in BMC Public Health ,researchers at Soochow University found that non-coffee drinkers who spent six hours or more a day sitting were 1.58 times more likely to die of all causes than coffee drinkers.

The researchers analyzed data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey of U.S. adults. That report contained interview and physical exam data from 10,639 American adults, including self-reported sitting time, interviews about daily diet, and mortality data.

In their review of the existing literature, the researchers noted sitting is associated with several chronic diseases, even for people who exercise. When they analyzed the data, the researchers found people who sat for more than eight hours a day had an increased risk of death compared to people who sat for less than four hours a day.

They also found that people who were in the highest quartile of coffee consumption (over 2.4 cups a day) had a reduced risk for all causes of death compared to non-coffee drinkers. When the researchers ran a joint analysis, they found that people who were sedentary only had shorter life spans if they were non-coffee drinkers.