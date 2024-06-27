How this Tony-award winning production company is recouping its investments in an industry where it’s rare to break even

BY Rebecca Barker9 minute read

Nearly three years after its post-lockdown reopening, Broadway is yet to reach the record attendance levels it cultivated prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a recent report from the Broadway League, shows grossed $1.54 billion and attracted 12.3 million attendees between May 22, 2023, and May 19, 2024, the end of Broadway’s most recent season. On their face, these numbers don’t sound too shabby—yet they’re a far cry from the 2018-2019 season, which saw nearly 15 million theater-goers. In fact, attendance levels have backpedaled to what they were a decade ago.

While investors are already loath to expect to break even from the shows they put money toward—only about one in five shows make good on their investments—a combination of fewer theater patrons and higher costs of production have created a tricky storm for stakeholders to weather.



But for Thomas Laub and Alyah Chanelle Scott, the executive producers of the Tony-award winning company Runyonland Productions, the story is different. Seven of their shows have recouped their investments, with another two on track to do the same. Laub founded Runyonland in 2018 shortly after he and Scott graduated from the University of Michigan. Scott, who has starred in television shows including The Sex Lives of College Girls and Reboot, jumped onboard a year and a half ago. The duo has helped produce an array of projects ranging from the Tony-award winner Parade to Dylan Mulvaney’s Day 365 Live!, a live streamed show that celebrated the transgender content creator’s one-year anniversary of chronicling her gender transition online. Fueled by their love of theater and an understanding of what it takes from a business standpoint to ensure the art form’s success, both pay constant and close attention to the ins and outs of financing Broadway shows. Laub says Runyonland recently formed a joint venture with Blue Fox Financing, the largest financier of film credits in the U.S., to fund the New York Broadway Tax Credit, an initiative that reimburses productions with up to $3 million.

Laub and Scott spoke with Fast Company prior to the 77th annual Tony awards on June 16, where the duo’s productions of Appropriate and Gutenberg! The Musical! were nominated for a total of nine awards—three of which Appropriate won—to discuss how they’ve found success in a fickle industry, both in terms of finances and personal satisfaction. [Photo: Appropriate] How did Runyonland start? Laub: It was originally founded [in 2018] after we heard the statistic that over 90% of Broadway shows were written within 50 miles of Manhattan. So we figured either nobody else had anything to say, or obviously there was an infrastructure problem. We set about trying to find shows that felt relevant, that felt local, that felt exciting in the way that so much of the other digital media that we were consuming did at the time. We originally started locally, with little insular producing cells in Charlotte, Denver, and Detroit, and eventually even wider than that. We’d quite often find that the small local play that felt relevant to everybody with local actors would outsell the tour coming through town. So we kind of took that as proof of concept when we moved to New York.

Scott: Thomas and I met in college, we went to school together and both studied theater. He also studied business, and I was very much an actor who wanted to be an actor. Then I started working professionally and I started to see how the sausage got made. And I recognized there’s some space here for me in terms of holes that I [could] see needing to be filled, and not knowing exactly how to fill those holes but being willing and eager to. I just became more and more invested in the idea of [theater] as a business, and what responsibility we have to our art form to see its prosperity. Where does the name “Runyonland” come from? Laub: It’s actually an homage to the opening sequence of Guys and Dolls, which is kind of a double entendre for me personally. When I founded the company, it was shortly after seeing Guys and Dolls. That dance sequence when the curtain opens, that was the moment where I decided I have to do this. And then also the amazing stories and characters of Damon Runyon and that larger than life, New York-specific feeling, I like to think embodies kind of a similar ethos to what we’re setting out to do.

Alyah, how would you say your career as an actress has influenced you in terms of approaching the shows you produce? Scott: I always say I’m a bad actor because I think to be a good actor is to show up and sort of just do your job well. I’m a bad actor, in that I’m so nosy. I’m always in everyone else’s business. I always saw it as a problem growing up, and I would get in trouble for it often. But as I’ve grown and gotten older, I’ve realized there’s some value in that and having an eye toward all the aspects of the things that I’m making. Very early in my career I got a cast in the national tour of The Book of Mormon as the female lead of that show. I like to talk about it as the experience that broke my brain in terms of what it meant to be a working actor. I was touring around America, and I was in a different city every week doing the same show and watching the audience shift from city to city—but then also not shift at all. It was a lot of older, white audiences. And I started to ask, “Why is that the theater-going audience? Is it being marketed to other people? Is it not?” And I was asking questions about the content of the show. It was written 10 years prior to when I was doing it, and so I was like, “At what point do they update the jokes?”

Throughout that process I would talk to Thomas about it. Eventually he was like, “Alyah, you are thinking in a way that we need people to think. If there’s a slot you’re seeing that’s not being filled, why don’t you try to fill it?” So often I feel like we—artists—are kept out of conversations. I think the best experiences I’ve had have been the ones where I’ve felt the most collaborative, and that my voice matters in the room. And so bringing that approach to producing has been very helpful. [Photo: Evan Zimmermann for MurphyMade] How would you define a show of yours as a success? Laub: We always look to choose shows that no matter what, we can stand by and be proud of. The world of Broadway finance is such a tricky beast right now that we never want to rely on shows being a financial success as the only moniker of [whether we] were proud to be involved in this. The other piece is, did we create a wonderful, safe environment where everyone had a good time? Nothing’s in a vacuum, and nothing’s a one-man ship. If we wanted to make a couple bucks and not be in a room with each other, we could have been accountants. And we chose not to [do that], and there’s no point in doing it unless we’re having a good time. We want to craft a room with the same kind of meticulous care that we would use to craft a business model because one can’t exist without the other.

Runyonland has recouped its investments on seven of the shows it’s produced in an industry where it’s notoriously difficult for investors to break even, let alone make a profit. Are you doing anything differently from other production companies? Scott: I don’t think so, which is so crazy. Thomas and I have such different lived experiences and backgrounds and tastes that we get into a room to talk about something and we have different opinions on that thing. I think that helps us more often than not—being able to cover all of our bases and argue all of our points and hear how something might land differently to someone else. And then just being transparent more than anything—we don’t want to hide things from each other, from our friends and colleagues. We just would rather have that information shared. And I think that is maybe a generational thing, too. I think in the past, the idea was more, keep it close to your chest, and if it’s working for you don’t let anyone else know how it’s working. But I think we are of the belief that when one of us wins, we all win. Laub: I think it’s a little more, are we being selective in what we’re doing right now? There’s a way to do big $25 million musicals, and I think there’s a time to do the selective, smaller, $4 to $8 million plays [and] limited-run musicals that we’ve been doing. I don’t think we have a special sauce. We’ve just been meeting the market where it is. The only thing that we haven’t implemented just yet is we may stop doing opening night parties and start doing recoupment parties, which I think would be more fun. So we [would] spend the money on a party once everybody has their money back. Oftentimes you head to one of these parties, and it’s amazing–but it’s a quarter of a million dollar party. You have investors who put in $100,000 saying, “Hey, did my check just go to funding half of this party, rather than focusing on the show at hand?”

[Photo: Gutenberg! The Musical!] Alyah, you mentioned that part of Runyonland’s approach to production might be a generational thing. Can you talk about how your age impacts and defines Runyonland’s mission? Scott: I don’t know if it’s our age more so than being fed media our entire lives. I’m of a generation of people that is chronically online. So when we read and see media, we’ve seen a version of it before. And so rare is it for us to see something that’s completely new—so I think we’re able to recognize when something is. I also think we’re not, like, snobs. We like whatever we like, and if that’s Gutenberg! The Musical!, a silly show about two guys trying to make a musical, it’s not the most life changing, socially, politically outspoken thing. It’s just a thing that we like and we believe in, and we’ll stick by that. That also kind ties into what you were saying about wanting to bring more people into theater.