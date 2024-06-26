Kate Spade and Heinz’s tasty new collection brings tomatoes from the farm to your arm

BY Lilly Smith6 minute read

Baseball and hot dogs. Strawberries and shortcake. Excessive heat and air conditioners. Summer is the season for iconic American pairings, and now two heavyweight brands are teaming up to make their mark.

Classic American fashion brand Kate Spade and Heinz, purveyor of summer’s favorite condiment, are releasing a capsule collection of ketchup-themed, Heinz-branded bags and accessories that add a squiggle of summer to functional, everyday pieces. The collection features items designed as fitting conversation starters for summer events, Jennifer Lyu, Kate Spade’s SVP and head of design, tells me. They’re also the latest in a series of apparel and accessories that lean into the summer fruit most associated with Mediterranean vacations, fresh-from-the-farmers-market back-porch meals, a long day’s golden hour, and the viral internet trend #tomatogirlsummer. It’s the tomato girl trickle down effect. And it’s farm-to-arm. [Photo: Heinz x Kate Spade New York] There are seven pieces, including a red patent leather tote; a squishy ketchup packet-inspired crossbody purse; a keychain; a ketchup-red wristlet, T-shirt, and phone case; and loafers with asymmetric Heinz ketchup packet appliqués. The items range in price from $48 to $398. They’re available to purchase at select Kate Spade stores, select department stores, and on Kate Spade’s website.

Subscribe to the Design newsletter. The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

[Photo: Heinz x Kate Spade New York] CAPTURING THE ICONIC MOMENTS OF SUMMER A year ago, when the Kate Spade team was in the inspiration and concepting stage for the 2024 summer capsule collection, they “wanted to capture how people come together in the summertime,” recalls Lyu. “It was such a simple, pure idea to get at the root of iconic moments of summer. . . . We just really spitballed.” The design team started thinking about potential collaborations that would capture the feeling of the season, like with classic bike company Schwinn. Someone suggested Heinz, and it was an immediate yes, Lyu says. Kate Spade’s licensing team reached out to Kraft Heinz, and the partnership began from there. The pieces in the Heinz x Kate Spade collection follow the form and function principle that guides design broadly at Kate Spade, and which leans into classic, functional core products for everyday use. (The designer’s commuter tote is one of its most popular bags.) The shapes play into Heinz through its brand identity and iconography. “We were focused on the distinctive assets, the most recognizable parts of the brand, and then brought them into their design process,” says Megan Lang, head of global Heinz brand communications and creativity. That includes the logo, wordmark, color palette, and “It Has to Be Heinz” tagline, as well as Heinz shapes like the glass bottle, ketchup packet, and keystone shape that outlines the logo.

advertisement

[Photo: Heinz x Kate Spade New York] DESIGNING FOR A “YOUTHFUL SENSIBILITY” The collaboration is clearly an effort for Heinz to reach Gen Z. The company’s core audience sits in millennial, Gen X, and beyond, and while the company wants to meet the needs of those demographics, it’s also important that it continues to grow, Lang says, noting, “As we evolve our global marketing strategy, one of our goals is to foster brand love and brand devotion among a younger cohort. We do a lot to tap into their needs, and this is one example.” Kate Spade has also been expanding to younger consumers. The brand recently partnered with Urban Outfitters to tap into the ’90s minimalist trend and bring back some of its iconic shoulder bags from that era. “We’re aiming to capture a youthful sensibility of the customer when we design something for Gen Z,” says Lyu, adding that the designs are still functional but also “really playfully chic and witty.” Kate Spade and Heinz seem to have hit that target based on initial online reactions to leaks of the collection, which were overwhelmingly positive. [Photo: Heinz x Kate Spade New York] KETCHUP DESIGN CALLBACKS AND WARHOL-LIKE LOGOS The playful but functional approach is evident in pieces like the oversize tote, which fits a laptop or picnic supplies with room to spare, and has a large interior zippered pocket, two smaller patch pockets, and one pocket perfectly sized to fit a Heinz Ketchup packet. The packet-sized pocket looks just like those red, squeezable ketchup packets, too, and is inside the crossbody and clutch as well.

The crossbody clutch, a favorite of both Lyu and Lang, has a zip closure and removable metal strap. Kate Spade also tested a ketchup bottle-shaped purse, but ultimately decided against it because to maintain the proportions of the original shape and make it functional to fit a phone resulted in a bag too long on the body. They wanted pieces “akin to something she’d [the Kate Spade customer] incorporate into her wardrobe, not a costume,” Lyu says. The design elements that are the most clever are the little details that call back to the textures and sensations of using ketchup, and mimic the packaging of Heinz as wearable pieces. The ketchup-packet-inspired perforated edge of the bags, “tear here” graphics, the 3D squish of the crossbody, and the material itself all evoke freshly squeezed ketchup on a paper plate.