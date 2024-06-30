If you’re struggling to find focus after vacation, read this

BY Lydia Dishman3 minute read

I’m just back from a short vacation, and let me tell you, the struggle to focus is real, people. It could have something to do with the heat. Or the number of questions I’ve gotten from colleagues since I logged on while whittling down my inbox. Either way, the result is the same: Productivity is down and my cognitive function feels like the equivalent of a plate of undercooked scrambled eggs.

The ick factor of runny breakfast food notwithstanding, I snapped to attention when I recalled a piece I’d written some years ago while experimenting with “monotasking.” The idea was to do just one thing at a time to see if the science behind multitasking—specifically that it takes 23 minutes to regain your prior focus once distracted—would bear out in my workday. Surprise! Although it took me a while, the forced effort to focus rewarded me tenfold in increased productivity. For the skeptics and lifelong multitaskers who insist they’re proficient and productive, multiple studies have been done to bust the myth that you can pull off the juggling act with aplomb. A previous Fast Company report rounded some data up: “A study at the University Of London found that subjects who multitasked experienced drops in their IQ comparable to someone who missed a night of sleep. Even if multitaskers feel like they’re getting more done, they’re working at a much lower cognitive level and costing companies billions of dollars in lost productivity.

And the cognitive costs get worse. If you’re a multitasker, you might have done some serious permanent damage, as a study that ran MRI scans on the brains of multitaskers found they had less brain density in areas that controlled empathy and emotions.” Another somewhat more disturbing finding came from a study by researchers at Ohio State University that found distractions—even if you try to ignore them—can impact your memory. The solution is simple: Minimize distractions and stop multitasking. I can tell you from experience that pulling focus (even to make a pour-over coffee without checking Slack) is easier said than done. However, it is helpful to understand how your brain works so you can work with it to create new and more productive patterns.