Gen Z’s beloved energy drinks are everywhere—Starbucks has one now too

A fruity new beverage that comes with a jolt of energy is now available at Starbucks . On Tuesday, the coffee chain introduced three Iced Energy drinks . . . each containing nearly enough caffeine to fuel you right into the weekend.

The 20-ounce (venti size) drinks contain between 180 and 205 milligrams of caffeine, depending on the flavor, which for some people may seem like, well, a lot. But consider this: A standard (8-ounce) cup of coffee has about 95 milligrams of caffeine, so one energy drink would be like having two cups of coffee—though if you get your caffeine hit from a can of Diet Coke, which has only 46 milligrams of caffeine, that equivalent would be like drinking four 12-ounce cans.

“Elevate the day with a boost of sugar-free energy with the new, handcrafted Starbucks Iced Energy beverages,” the Starbucks press release reads. “These drinks combine sparkling fruit flavors with iced tea for the ultimate jumpstart and are available at stores in the U.S. year-round.” Though the energy drinks come in three fruity flavors—Melon Burst, Tropical Citrus, and Tropical Citrus with Strawberry Puree—the third flavor is only available through the app.

[Photo: Starbucks]

In addition to a hefty dose of caffeine, the drinks also contain taurine, an amino acid found in many foods that can also be taken as a supplement. Taurine is found in most energy drinks and is said to improve exercise performance. However, some evidence suggests that for adolescents, caffeine and taurine can negatively impact brain development. And despite the fact that energy drinks generally have warning labels that say they are not intended for people under age 18, it has seemed in some cases like that’s exactly who these drinks have appealed to.