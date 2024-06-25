Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

Tesla will replace the windshield wiper motors or fix the adhesion if needed free of charge.

Tesla is recalling the Cybertruck due to issues with the windshield and trunk bed trim

[Photo: Kyle Grillot/Bloomberg via Getty Images]

BY Jessica Bursztynsky

Tesla once again is issuing a physical recall for its Cybertruck.

Tesla is calling back 11,688 of its electric trucks due to a faulty front windshield wiper that could make it hard for the driver to see in certain conditions. It’s also recalling 11,383 of the Cybertrucks over an issue with the adhesion of the trunk bed trim, since it could come loose and cause a road hazard for other drivers. Tesla said in a filing that it wasn’t aware of any accidents relating to the issues.

The company has already recalled its giant electric pickup truck before. In April, a Tesla recall affected 3,878 Cybertrucks due to an accelerator pedal issue.

Tesla started delivering the futuristic trucks in late 2023. The vehicles, which often draw glances from passersby, have slowly started to pop up on public streets. CEO Elon Musk said earlier this month the company was producing a peak of 1,300 Cybertrucks a week, according to industry site Electrek.

advertisement

Tesla will replace the windshield wiper motors or fix the adhesion if needed free of charge, it said in their respective recall reports with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The company will mail letters to affected owners in August.

PluggedIn Newsletter logo
Sign up for our weekly tech digest.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Privacy Policy

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Jessica Bursztynsky is a staff writer on Fast Company’s technology desk. She primarily focuses on the gig economy and other consumer internet companies, including gig workers working in extreme heatTinder’s plans to refresh the legacy app, and Uber and Lyft’s worker benefits More

Explore Topics