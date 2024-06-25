Tesla is recalling the Cybertruck due to issues with the windshield and trunk bed trim

Tesla is calling back 11,688 of its electric trucks due to a faulty front windshield wiper that could make it hard for the driver to see in certain conditions. It’s also recalling 11,383 of the Cybertrucks over an issue with the adhesion of the trunk bed trim, since it could come loose and cause a road hazard for other drivers. Tesla said in a filing that it wasn’t aware of any accidents relating to the issues.

The company has already recalled its giant electric pickup truck before. In April, a Tesla recall affected 3,878 Cybertrucks due to an accelerator pedal issue.

Tesla started delivering the futuristic trucks in late 2023. The vehicles, which often draw glances from passersby, have slowly started to pop up on public streets. CEO Elon Musk said earlier this month the company was producing a peak of 1,300 Cybertrucks a week, according to industry site Electrek.