Netflix has released a revamped version of its famous 2009 memo on culture

In 2009, Netflix revolutionized corporate culture with its famous 175-slide culture deck, a transparent manifesto that laid the foundation for the company’s vision of work, success, and collaboration.
The memo, developed by Reed Hastings and Patty McCord, was embraced across the tech sector and soon mirrored in different versions by other leading companies, including Zappos, Hubspot, Facebook, Spotify, Hootsuite, and others.
It was cited as a new framework for HR and coined the concept of “brilliant jerks,” and why they should be ferreted out of leadership roles.
When I first read the culture manifesto after its release I was struck by its clarity—particularly as a tool to both attract the right talent and repel the rest.
Over my career, I’ve worked with various companies, CEOs, and chief people officers who leaned on Netflix’s Culture Manifesto as a foundational reference when developing their own culture statements and organizational values. A lot has changed since its release in 2009, so I was curious to see how it would evolve.
Fast-forward to this week, and Netflix has released an updated version of this pivotal document, reaffirming its commitment to an innovative and dynamic workplace ethos.
This reboot, known as the Netflix Culture Memo, encapsulates the evolution of Netflix’s principles while maintaining the core values that have driven its success. Here are some of the key aspects of this refreshed manifesto and how they reflect the current business environment: