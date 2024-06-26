Netflix has released a revamped version of its famous 2009 memo on culture

In 2009, Netflix revolutionized corporate culture with its famous 175-slide culture deck , a transparent manifesto that laid the foundation for the company’s vision of work, success, and collaboration.

The memo, developed by Reed Hastings and Patty McCord, was embraced across the tech sector and soon mirrored in different versions by other leading companies, including Zappos, Hubspot, Facebook, Spotify, Hootsuite, and others.

It was cited as a new framework for HR and coined the concept of “brilliant jerks,” and why they should be ferreted out of leadership roles.

When I first read the culture manifesto after its release I was struck by its clarity—particularly as a tool to both attract the right talent and repel the rest.