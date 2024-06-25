Central banks should use AI to ‘sharpen’ inflation predictions, BIS report says

Central banks should embrace the benefits of artificial intelligence (AI) the Bank for International Settlements (BIS)has said, but stressed the technology should not replace humans when it comes to setting interest rates .

In its first major report into the rapidly advancing world of AI, the central banking umbrella group said policymakers need to harness its immense power to monitor data in real time in order to “sharpen” their inflation-predicting abilities.

That was something found badly wanting in the wake of COVID-19 and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine when the U.S. Federal Reserve, ECB and other major central banks all failed to grasp the strength of the global inflation surge.

New AI models should reduce the risk of a repeat although their untested nature and the fact they can “hallucinate” mean they should not become robo-ratesetters, Cecilia Skingsley, a top official at the BIS, said.