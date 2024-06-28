BY Fast Company Executive Board4 minute read

Podcasts are at the forefront of modern media, whether for entertainment or education. If you’re looking to grow your thought leadership with a podcast, you may have wondered how to gain traction and popularity without compromising your original message.

To help, Fast Company Executive Board members provide tips for growing your podcast following and creating engaging, relevant content to make an impact. With these expert recommendations, you can captivate and grow your audience effectively without losing sight of your original goals. 1. INCORPORATE AUDIENCE FEEDBACK. One tip for thought leaders to create relevant content is to engage with their audience and incorporate feedback. This approach builds a sense of community, increases loyalty, and ensures content aligns with audience interests. Practical steps include using social media to gather topic suggestions, conducting surveys or polls, hosting Q&A sessions, and creating community spaces for interaction. – Kristin Marquet, Marquet Media, LLC

2. GET TO KNOW YOUR AUDIENCE BY ASKING QUESTIONS. Prepare by investing time in understanding who they are and generating thoughtful questions. Moving deeper into topic areas can activate a more genuine connection. Engage others on topics that genuinely matter to you and them that foster rapport, alignment, and a deeper conversational flow. – Dr. Camille Preston, AIM Leadership, LLC 3. ENGAGE WITH FOLLOWER COMMENTS AND REVIEWS.

Encourage listeners to leave comments and reviews on podcast platforms, social media, and your website. Actively read and respond to these comments to understand listener sentiment and preferences. – Britton Bloch, Navy Federal 4. FOCUS YOUR PODCAST ON A NICHE TOPIC. Instead of aiming for a general topic podcast where anything can be discussed, try to find a niche topic that a certain group is passionate about. For example, the podcast can be focused on safety practices in companies. At least with focus, you can really dive deep into discussions that you cannot do with general topic podcasts. – Zain Jaffer, Zain Ventures

5. PRIORITIZE AUDIENCE INTERACTION. One tip for thought leaders to grow their podcast following is to consistently engage with their audience through interactive elements like Q&A sessions, live feedback, or social media polls. This interaction fosters a loyal community and generates content that resonates deeply with listeners’ interests and needs. – Stephen Nalley, Black Briar Advisors 6. HOST GUESTS WITH LARGE FOLLOWINGS.

I have seen podcasters build their followers by having guests who also have large followings. Leverage social media to tag guests who are on the podcast and ask the guests to do the same and then watch your followers grow! – Jo Ann Herold, Herold Growth Consulting 7. SHOW UP WHERE YOUR TARGET AUDIENCE ALREADY IS. Just having a great podcast isn’t enough these days to get noticed. Know the audience that you want and know them well. Show up in places where they already are—invite their favorite people on the show, partner with brands they like, and engage in conversations on the platforms they are already on. Responding to comments authentically builds connections that will help your brand grow. – Nisha Anand, Dream.Org

8. NARROW YOUR FOCUS ON YOUR SPECIFIC MICRO-AUDIENCE. The way to build a bigger audience isn’t by going broader; it’s by going narrower. Nobody wants yet another generic free-roaming, any-topic-goes podcast. Set your sights on a super-specific micro-audience and go after it. Be the very best podcast in your tiny part of the market. When you do that, you’ll be surprised by how people from all over want to check out your unique POV and expertise. – Barry Fiske, Merkle 9. INVITE GUESTS WITH INNOVATIVE AND INSPIRING VOICES.

Creating interesting content comes down to inviting the most innovative, inspiring voices and asking them the right questions. Content has to teach and entertain to attract listeners. From there, producing and sharing compelling soundbites from the podcast will hook listeners and ensure that it gets dispersed. – Bruno Guicardi, CI&T 10. REPURPOSE YOUR CONTENT IN CREATIVE WAYS ACROSS PLATFORMS. Thought leaders can grow their podcasts by repurposing content across multiple formats. For example, consider turning strong podcast snippets into TikTok videos, YouTube shorts, blog posts, social media content, Pinterest infographics, and more. By adapting your podcast content into fresh, diverse formats, you can reach vastly bigger audiences. – Frederik Bussler, Bussler & Co

11. FEATURE MICRO-INFLUENCERS AND NICHE EXPERTS OFTEN. Don’t just make it about you—involve other interesting people, too. Frequently feature emerging micro-influencers and niche experts creating novel, buzz-worthy ideas related to your topic. Their fresh perspectives and cross-promotion will introduce you to new audiences. This can give you more reach and turn your podcast into an interesting platform for growth. – Syed Balkhi, WPBeginner 12. GET OUT AND EXPLORE TO PROVIDE ENGAGING CONTENT.