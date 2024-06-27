BY Fast Company Executive Board5 minute read

Not every impactful leader is a naturally charismatic “people-person.” At its core, leadership is about connecting with and inspiring others, and this can be done through various approaches.

Here, Fast Company Executive Board members explore how leaders can make a positive impact without forced charisma. If you’re a more reserved or introverted person, these helpful strategies can help you make a meaningful and positive impact on your team just by being yourself. 1. LEARN TO BE EMPATHETIC. I’ve always wished I could teach people to be charismatic, but after years of trying, I’ve realized you can’t. However, when someone isn’t charismatic, they can learn to be empathetic, which is another important way for leaders to connect with their staff. Some would argue empathy is more authentic and the impact longer lasting. – Barry Lowenthal, Inuvo, Inc.

2. BE PRESENT AND AUTHENTIC. Leaders, introverts or extroverts, make an impact through genuine engagement. People respond to presence and authenticity. Through accessibility and openness, leaders can empower their team to become their best and unite behind a common goal. By listening, accommodating, and viewing employees holistically—also known as a coach approach—they are more likely to make a positive, lasting impact. – Magdalena Nowicka Mook, International Coaching Federation 3. FOCUS ON MAKING CONNECTIONS AND HELPING PEOPLE GROW.

Every leader has a unique leadership style with unique gifts. While leaders have different personality types, such as a Detailer (analytical) or a Deflector (cares about people) who are more reserved, they can have a profoundly positive impact on people. The key is to communicate in your authentic style with a focus on connection and helping people grow. – Cheryl Cran, NextMapping 4. BE CURIOUS ABOUT YOUR EMPLOYEES AS PEOPLE. I value curiosity over charisma when it comes to connecting with people. Be curious about others. Ask questions to find out what drives them, what keeps them up at night, and what they think. Ask about their favorite movie, their family, and their dreams. Viewing them as a whole person and showing your more human side can inspire trust, loyalty, and commitment to the shared cause. – Cathy Graham, Desert Financial Credit Union

5. BE YOURSELF. Charisma can be great, but it’s time we reward people who have other styles. Get clear on why you are committed to the business and practice sharing it in a heartfelt way. Use consistent language, smile as you talk about what gets you excited, and share a personal story about why the vision is meaningful. This will inspire more than the “rah-rah” charm that may not feel authentic for everyone. – Bonnie Davis, HuWork 6. TRUST YOUR EMPLOYEES.

You must trust others to do work, make decisions, and lead efforts. If you don’t, your business can’t grow. It can be daunting and quite scary to put major areas of responsibility in the hands of others; however, it has a big payoff. I have found time and again that people will go the extra mile, even when no one is looking. – Steve Dion, Dion Leadership 7. BE PASSIONATE IN YOUR WRITTEN COMMUNICATIONS. Not everyone is naturally extroverted, so remember that today there are countless ways to connect with your colleagues and express your ideas. Channel your passion into writing, and convey your thoughts in presentations, emails, and even via text. Contribute and collaborate on your terms, and before you know it, you’ll discover your inner extrovert and realize you’re more charismatic than you might think. – Tim Maleeny, Havas North America

8. LISTEN AND LEAD WITH AUTHENTICITY. Charisma isn’t the requirement; listening and authenticity are. Be truthful, behave with integrity, and demonstrate empathy for your employees. Most of all, be yourself. – Amy Radin, Pragmatic Innovation Partners LLC 9. CREATE A CULTURE OF TRUST AND EMPOWERMENT.

Leadership transcends charisma; it’s about empathy and clarity. Leaders can inspire by actively listening to their team, understanding their needs, and communicating with transparency and purpose. Cultivating a culture of trust and empowerment enables even introverted leaders to make a profound impact on their teams. – Kristin Russel, symplr 10. DEMONSTRATE EMPATHY TO CREATE TRUST. Leaders can make a positive impact without natural charisma by demonstrating empathy. Valuing team members’ achievements and building authentic trust are often more impactful than charisma, and are characteristics that team members value most. Showing empathy boosts team confidence and creates stronger relationships–energizing team morale and productivity. – Goran Paun, ArtVersion

11. BE TRANSPARENT AND AVAILABLE. Be authentic. Employees appreciate and respect people for who they are, not necessarily for their charisma, and that, too, comes in all shapes and sizes. Establishing clarity in the company direction, making yourself accessible, and enabling a positive culture will land positively on employees with or without a magnetic personality. – Tobias Lee, Ever.Ag 12. LEVERAGE YOUR OTHER STRENGTHS TO SUPPORT AND MOTIVATE.

Charisma is just one tool leaders can use to support and motivate. Leaders with other strengths —including empathy, collaboration, organization, and management — still impact team members positively in their own ways. – Jacob Kupietzky, HCT Executive Interim Management & Consulting 13. RECOGNIZE A JOB WELL DONE. Acknowledge wins and successes. A simple “Nice job on that presentation today,” can really boost a person’s morale. Sending a “kudos” email to their team and including the person’s manager is another excellent way to recognize effort. Finally, take the time to give a recommendation on LinkedIn. – Shannon Lee, StudioNorth

14. GIVE PEOPLE WHAT THEY NEED (EVEN IF IT’S NOT POSITIVE). It’s a mistake to think that charisma equals making a positive impact on people. Sure, charismatic people can be fun to be around, but having a positive impact means knowing how to give a person what they really need. That’s usually a lot more than being entertained or made to feel important. – Evan Falchuk, Family First 15. FOCUS ON YOUR TEAM’S OVERALL WELL-BEING.

Leaders lacking natural charisma can still positively impact others by being authentic, demonstrating integrity, and showing genuine concern for their team’s welfare. Effective communication, actively listening, and consistently supporting team growth and success also foster trust and inspire motivation, even without a charismatic persona. – Stephanie Harris, PartnerCentric 16. BE GENUINE IN YOUR LEADERSHIP AND COMMUNICATIONS. Focus on authenticity, empathy, and effective communication. By being genuine and transparent, leaders build trust among their team. Demonstrating empathy and listening to others’ concerns builds a supportive environment. Additionally, clear communication ensures alignment with goals. By prioritizing these qualities, leaders can create a positive atmosphere without relying on charisma. – Kristin Marquet, Marquet Media, LLC