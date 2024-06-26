BY Fast Company Executive Board4 minute read

Whether you’re a sponsor or a collaborative planning partner, being involved in industry conferences is a huge opportunity to expand your company’s reach. Both virtual and on-site events provide a chance for you to grow your customer base, gain exposure among professionals in your field and even shape industry trends.

To that end, 15 Fast Company Executive Board members share their insights on maximizing the impact of these annual events on your organization. From collaborating with complementary businesses to creating engaging experiences, these strategies can help you make the most of your conference participation. 1. CREATE MULTIPLE TOUCHPOINTS WITH ATTENDEES. Don’t just show up. Strategize to create multiple touchpoints with attendees. Apply to be a speaker or moderator, contribute to the goody bag, and send emails and social media posts, one week prior, to inform people of your attendance and willingness to connect. Drive attendees to a webpage to learn more. At the event, be friendly and engage in casual conversation, avoiding sales pitches. – Shannon Lee, StudioNorth

2. CONSIDERING PRESENTING WITH A CLIENT. Co-present with a client. Use your sponsorship position at the conference to give your client a chance to share the stage with you. Help them share the story of a great project you did together. Show them how proud you are of the business relationship you have and the work you’re continuing to do to build their company and brand, and they’ll want to do even more work together. – Barry Fiske, Merkle 3. SET GOALS BEFORE ATTENDING.

Set clear goals with your team before attending any conference. Is there a specific number of new contacts made that would signify a successful engagement? Does each team member know what their purpose is for attending and what is expected of them? Without clear goals, accountability, and follow-up, the best-planned activations will fall short every time. – Nisha Anand, Dream.Org 4. PARTNER WITH AN ORGANIZATION THAT YOU ALIGN WITH. Company leaders can maximize their impact at annual conferences by strategically choosing partnerships that align with their brand values and target audience. Engaging actively in panels and discussions, offering insightful content, and facilitating networking opportunities enhance visibility and influence. – Stephen Nalley, Black Briar Advisors

5. FOCUS ON GENUINE CONNECTIONS AND AUTHENTICITY. Be authentic. Think about relaxing the dress code. Express yourself and allow your audience to get to know you as a human being. Not every interaction needs to be mapped to a financial performance chart. Strive to make genuine connections by sharing a story, an experience, a lesson learned, or a stop made along your career journey. – Terry Mirza, Compugen Systems, Inc. 6. CREATE A MAP TO DIVIDE AND CONQUER.

To make a commanding impact at conferences, leaders should approach sponsorships and collaborations like a strategic mastermind. Channel your inner Sun Tzu and create a “territory map” of the event space, both virtual and physical. Divide and conquer by identifying key areas where you and your partners can establish a dominant presence and exert your influence. – Frederik Bussler, Bussler & Co 7. LEAD EDUCATIONAL SESSIONS. More leaders should facilitate insightful educational sessions that truly deliver value, not just brand promotion. You should deliver such high-value content and insights that people remember you and approach you to network, rather than the other way around. Also, make sure you offer visual content and easy-to-memorize content to make a difference. – Syed Balkhi, WPBeginner

8. ENGAGE AS MUCH AS POSSIBLE, THEN FOLLOW UP POST-EVENT. To enhance impact at annual conferences, company leaders should engage actively, offering interactive workshops or insightful talks that resonate with the audience. Prominent branding and tailored content aligned with the conference theme are crucial. Post-event follow-ups with connections made during the event can solidify relationships and maximize return on investment, ensuring a lasting influence. – Maria Alonso, Fortune 206 9. CREATE A BUZZ ABOUT YOUR BUSINESS.

Bring your sponsorship to life! Include samples of your product as giveaways. Host panels and provide thought leadership to attendees and make it fun. Create buzz about your business and follow up in a non-sales-y approach. – Jo Ann Herold, Herold Growth Consulting 10. HOST MEETUPS AT IN-PERSON CONFERENCES. Hosting meetups for prospects, clients, and team members allows organizations to make the most out of a physical presence at a conference. Partners can work together to create additional occasions for those on-site to get together, which in turn encourages collaboration and camaraderie. – Bruno Guicardi, CI&T

11. PRIORITIZE AUDIENCE ENGAGEMENT. Leaders should prioritize audience engagement to learn more about what motivates them. They should share things like their mission, how they’re accomplishing the mission, and most importantly, the data and client success stories to back it up. They should also answer audience questions, provide them with resources, and connect with them afterward about ways they can work together. – Misty Larkins, Relevance 12. ENSURE YOUR MESSAGING IS CLEAR.

It depends on the conference. Some conferences are designed to be laid back and relaxed. Others are extremely formal. Of course, your corporate message is likely serious, but you need to be attuned to the mood of the conference and the attendees. Make sure your messages are clear, concise, and complete. Fit into the tone of the conference and attendees. – Zain Jaffer, Zain Ventures 13. ATTEND WITH TEAM MEMBERS. Participating in strategic conferences alongside team members helps demonstrate support internally and importance externally. Meeting with clients and partners helps create personal connections which can be useful as situations arise in the future. – Jacob Kupietzky, HCT Executive Interim Management & Consulting

14. COLLABORATE WITH PRODUCTS AND SERVICES THAT COMPLEMENT YOURS. Collaborate with partners whose products, services, or brand values complement your own. This can amplify the reach and impact of your joint efforts. – Britton Bloch, Navy Federal 15. UTILIZE BOTH IN-PERSON AND VIRTUAL CONFERENCES.