A nationwide ice cream recall is here to ruin your summer with fears of Listeria, a potentially deadly bacteria

BY Michael Grothaus3 minute read

Summertime is ice cream time, but a new nationwide recall means that you’re going to have to be more careful about which ice cream products you consume.

Over 60 ice cream products are being recalled due to fears of possibly being contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, which can be deadly. The products that are being recalled were sold under more than a dozen brand names and produced by Totally Cool, Inc. of Owings Mills, Maryland. Here’s what you need to know. What is the reason for the recall? According to the recall notice posted on the website of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Totally Cool is recalling multiple ice cream products due to fears they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. The company has “ceased the production and distribution of the affected products due to FDA sampling which discovered the presence of Listeria monocytogenes,” the notice says.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Thankfully, as of now, no illnesses have been reported, but the recall notice states that Totally Cool “continues its investigation and is taking preventive actions.” What is Listeria monocytogenes? Listeria monocytogenes is a bacterium that can cause a type of infection known as Listeriosis, according to the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Listeriosis is a serious infection that can be deadly. The CDC says about 1,600 people get Listeriosis every year and as many as around 260 die from it. The FDA says that if you are a healthy individual, you may only experience short-term symptoms, which include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.

However, Listeriosis infections can be deadly in people with weakened immune systems, those who are elderly or frail, and young children. Pregnant women who become infected can also experience miscarriages and stillbirths. What brands have ice cream products being recalled? Totally Cool is a producer of ice cream products for various brands. The brands that have products impacted by this recall include: Friendly’s

Abilyn’s Frozen Bakery

Hershey’s Ice Cream

Yelloh!

Jeni’s (ice cream sandwiches)

Cumberland Farms

The Frozen Farmer

Marco

ChipWich

AMAFruits

Taharka

Dolcezza Gelato

LaSalle Not all products under these brands are included in the recall. In total, over 60 products are included in the recall. Those products include ice cream treats like ice cream cakes, ice cream sandwiches, ice cream cookies, ice cream pints, and more.

advertisement

A list of all the products included in the recall can be found in this PDF here. Images of some of the products are also included in the list. Link: full list of recalled ice cream products Where were the recalled products sold? The recalled products were sold nationwide. This includes retail locations across the country and also via direct delivery. What do I do if I have the recalled ice cream? Do not consume the ice cream product. The FDA notice says you should instead take it back to its place of purchase for a full refund. Full details of the recall can be found here.

Those with questions about the recall should contact Totally Cool, Inc. at 410-363-7801 from 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday. You can also email the company at regulatory@totallycoolicecream.com. What have the brands said about the recall? In a statement sent to Fast Company, one of the brands with four recalled products, Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams, said: “Totally Cool, a Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams supplier that produced Jeni’s Frozen Dessert Sandwiches, has found Listeria monocytogenes in their production facility and has initiated a recall of all products made in that location. Listeria was not found in Jeni’s Frozen Dessert Sandwiches, nor the equipment used to produce the products; however, out of an abundance of caution, Jeni’s is voluntarily recalling all Sandwiches as requested by Totally Cool. No other Jeni’s products are produced in this facility. All other Jeni’s products, including pints, scoops (Jeni’s scoop shops) and single-serve street treats, are not impacted. Jeni’s adheres to strict quality assurance protocols, undergoing thorough testing that exceeds FDA requirements, testing every single batch to ensure our quality standards are met. At Jeni’s, the safety of our customers and our team members remains our top priority.”