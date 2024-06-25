Why experts are using the word ‘bullshit’ to describe AI’s flaws

The AI companies have been telling us that it’s a problem that can be cured. And with the use of technologies like retrieval-augmented generation (in which the AI calls on a database of reliable information), hallucinations have indeed decreased in many contexts. But they persist, as a recent Wired investigation of the Perplexity AI search tool illustrated. The Wired story features an especially bold headline: “Perplexity Is a Bullshit Machine.”

The use of “bullshit” made more than a grabby headline; it was a reference to recently published research from a trio of philosophy professors at Glasgow University. The report, titled “ChatGPT is bullshit,” argues that calling the false output of large language models hallucination is misleading; what LLMs are really spouting, they argue, is more like bullshit. And not just any bullshit: Bullshit as defined by the late moral philosopher Harry Frankfurt in his 2005 bestseller, On Bullshit.

Frankfurt’s book is principally concerned with defining the difference between a “liar” and a “bullshitter.” A bullshitter (aka “bullshit artist”) doesn’t use facts to come off as credible and therefore persuasive, he explained, but is content to say things that sound true to get the same result. For example, a used-car salesman who is practicing bullshit uses a set of talking points he thinks will lead someone to buy a car. Some of the talking points may be true, some may be false; to him it doesn’t matter: He would use the same set of points whether they happened to be true or not. “[He] does not reject the authority of the truth, as the liar does, and oppose himself to it,” Frankfurt wrote. “He pays no attention to it at all. By virtue of this, bullshit is a greater enemy of the truth than lies are.”