AI is only widening the chasmic skills gap. Here’s how to meet the challenge

BY Brett Shively5 minute read

Today’s business landscape is challenging and rife with change. Budgets are tight, competition is fierce, the global talent shortage persists, and new technologies like generative artificial intelligence (AI) are shaking things up, creating both exciting opportunities and an urgent need for upskilling.

It has arguably never been more important to have an effective training strategy in place. Many companies recognize the vital role employee learning plays in the success of their business, so it’s unsurprising that the learning management system (LMS) market is expected to reach a staggering 51.9 billion USD by 2028. But what should companies be doing now to support this objective? Here are five ways leaders can refresh their upskilling efforts to ensure employees are getting the education they need, and to support a culture of continuous learning and development within their organization.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

It’s impossible to help someone if you don’t know what they need. This simple fact explains why assessment tools are so critical and should serve as the foundation of any training program. Too often, companies apply a one-size-fits-all approach to employee learning, which can lead to redundancies, disengaged employees, and workers that are either overqualified or underqualified for their role. Instead, organizations should leverage assessment tools to get a comprehensive picture of where each employee stands with their current skill set. Assessment tools help businesses identify opportunities for upskilling or reskilling, measure learning progress, track the application of new skills in the workplace, and guide individuals along their career paths. Importantly, assessment tools can also uncover what motivates employees so that companies can tailor their learning programs (more on this later) for optimal outcomes. In some ways, what motivates individuals is even more important than their skill sets: With the right resources, most people can be brought up to speed on just about anything, but if they’re not passionate about what they’re doing, they’re less likely to have a meaningful impact on the business.

AI is here to stay: According to Stanford University, there are over 350,000 AI projects underway, many of which feature generative AI capabilities that are (or will soon be) woven into the tools and applications we use today. As with any new technology, the promise of AI is accompanied by a strong need for training and education. Both technical and non-technical workers will need to be skilled, upskilled, and reskilled on how to use, build, and effectively leverage AI-powered systems and tools. Simultaneously, AI-infused tools can help organizations take their training efforts to the next level through personalized learning, deeper engagement, boosted efficiency, and inclusive access. AI can also tailor learning experiences to employees’ individual needs by automatically adjusting difficulty levels, recommending helpful resources, and providing customized feedback. The potential benefits of AI are vast, but organizations must be mindful regarding adoption—with so many different solutions available, companies risk overwhelming employees with new information and capabilities, inadvertently diminishing the value they’re aiming to provide. The key is to start slow and offer plenty of support as employees familiarize themselves with these new tools.

Don’t underestimate the power of incentivization Many people are already overloaded in their daily roles, and asking them to learn something new—while exciting—can also seem overwhelming. Incentivization is a simple yet effective way to motivate employees and reignite their spark for learning. One of the most straightforward ways to encourage employees to engage with their training content is to keep it fun and interesting. Tools like leader dashboards provide real-time insights into training progress, achievements, and rankings, letting employees track their progress and performance against that of their peers for some friendly competition. Additionally, gamifying training material through points, levels, challenges, and rewards, can make learning more enjoyable and interactive. Finally, there’s no better incentive than tangible rewards. Some companies might opt to implement a skill points system that lets employees earn points for skills learned that can then be redeemed for prizes like gift cards, extra time off, or bonuses.

advertisement

Create a tailored upskilling approach to enhance engagement Companies should tailor trainings to the specific groups of employees they’re educating, down to the individual level if necessary. For example, learning might be tailored to generational differences: Gen Z employees might get the most value from self-led programs that feature “bingeable” snippets of content—think short-form, Tik Tok-esque videos. Conversely, millennials may prefer more structured, long-form, instructor-led content. In other instances, training might need to be tailored for accessibility, neurodiversity, or some other factor. Companies should invest in training platforms that can accommodate a wide range of learning styles seamlessly so that everyone gains the skills and knowledge they require. This also ties back to why assessment is critical; having a baseline understanding of each individual helps to create the most impactful training program for each person’s needs. Don’t forget to have fun We’ve touched on this but it’s worth emphasizing. Play and fun are crucial in learning and training as they enhance engagement, motivation, and retention.