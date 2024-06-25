America’s dairy cows could soon have a less toxic effect on the climate

Methane emissions account for about one-third of the warming that planet Earth has endured since the industrial revolution. This greenhouse gas is more potent than carbon dioxide but doesn’t stick around in the atmosphere for nearly as long, so curbing methane emissions would be a quick win in the fight against climate change. And one of the biggest contributors to methane emissions is cow burps.

A single cow can produce up to 264 pounds of methane per year; livestock emissions alone account for about 30% of man-made methane emissions. While experts are clear that the best way to cut emissions from agriculture is to reduce our consumption of animal products overall, there has been growing pressure on America’s cattle farmers to move toward more sustainable farming practices. Starting this summer, it could be as easy as adding a methane-cutting supplement to their feed bunks.

In May, the Food and Drug Administration said Bovaer met safety and efficacy requirements for use in dairy cows. The feed additive, distributed by Indiana-based Elanco Animal Health, has been shown to cut a dairy cow’s methane emissions by an average of 30%. It works by suppressing the gut enzyme that produces the gas, and has no adverse health effects for the cows—or for the humans who consume their milk, according to numerous studies. Considering the U.S. is home to about 9 million milk cows, widespread use of Bovaer could have a huge environmental impact. “This will be the biggest innovation in animal agriculture to actually move towards climate-neutral farming,” says Elanco CEO Jeff Simmons.

Bovaer will cost dairy farmers about 50 cents per cow per day. To offset the cost slightly, Elanco wants to help farmers get paid for their avoided methane emissions. Once a month, farmers can use Elanco’s carbon footprint calculator, called Uplook, to plug in data like how many cows they have, how much those cows are fed, and the dosage of Bovaer administered. Uplook then calculates the methane emissions avoided as a result. Katie Cook, Elanco’s chief sustainability officer, says the tool is based on peer-reviewed scientific measurements and has been validated by a third party “to ensure that the calculations we’re doing are correct and to the standards.”