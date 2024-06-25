How a tiny Utah town eliminated toxic algal blooms in its reservoir

BY Jessica Hullinger2 minute read

Across the world, lakes, rivers, and streams are being poisoned and choked by toxic algal blooms. The most common culprit is cyanobacteria, also known as blue-green algae because of its tendency to turn previously pristine bodies of water a suspicious shade of teal. These blooms are health hazards for humans, pets, and fish, and they can take a toll on local economies that rely on revenue from tourists looking to get out on the water in the warmer months.

This was the case in Brigham City, Utah, where toxic algal blooms took over the Mantua Reservoir in recent summers. But this year, the waters are clear, after a company called BlueGreen Water Technologies applied its hydrogen peroxide-based algaecide, with encouraging results. BlueGreen’s Lake Guard Oxy treatment stresses the bacteria that causes an algal bloom, triggering what the company calls a “biological suicidal signaling cascade.” As Jan Spin, BlueGreen’s president, explains: “What we’ll do is transmit a signal, it’s often called ‘program cell death,’ which causes the colony to collapse.” In the Mantua Reservoir, the treatment worked very quickly when it was applied toward the end of last year. “We did the treatment on Monday morning, and by Thursday you could visibly see a significant improvement,” Spin says. Within weeks, the local health department had declared the water safe for recreational activities, and it has remained so ever since.

