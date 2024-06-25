How a tiny Utah town eliminated toxic algal blooms in its reservoir

Across the world, lakes, rivers, and streams are being poisoned and choked by toxic algal blooms. The most common culprit is cyanobacteria, also known as blue-green algae because of its tendency to turn previously pristine bodies of water a suspicious shade of teal. These blooms are health hazards for humans, pets, and fish, and they can take a toll on local economies that rely on revenue from tourists looking to get out on the water in the warmer months.
This was the case in Brigham City, Utah, where toxic algal blooms took over the Mantua Reservoir in recent summers. But this year, the waters are clear, after a company called BlueGreen Water Technologies applied its hydrogen peroxide-based algaecide, with encouraging results.
BlueGreen’s Lake Guard Oxy treatment stresses the bacteria that causes an algal bloom, triggering what the company calls a “biological suicidal signaling cascade.” As Jan Spin, BlueGreen’s president, explains: “What we’ll do is transmit a signal, it’s often called ‘program cell death,’ which causes the colony to collapse.”
In the Mantua Reservoir, the treatment worked very quickly when it was applied toward the end of last year. “We did the treatment on Monday morning, and by Thursday you could visibly see a significant improvement,” Spin says. Within weeks, the local health department had declared the water safe for recreational activities, and it has remained so ever since.
Lake Guard Oxy may be an unlikely climate solution as well. BlueGreen claims its algae treatment can lock away carbon dioxide at the same time as killing off algal blooms. That’s because cyanobacteria is photosynthetic, and is “a voracious consumer of carbon,” explains Tina Casey at CleanTechnica. BlueGreen says that after the algae is dead, it sinks to the bottom of whatever body of water is being treated, taking the carbon with it, where it becomes trapped in the sediment for “millions of years.” The company claims the Mantua Reservoir project, for example, locked away about 13,000 metric tons of CO2.
Lake Guard Oxy isn’t a silver bullet, though. While it is approved by the Environmental Protection Agency, there are some lingering questions about its effects on birds, bees, and insects. It’s also not clear how long the treatment works on algal blooms. Some blooms treated with Lake Guard Oxy have never returned, while others have reportedly come back within weeks or need re-treating. And some scientists worry that an increase in organic matter at the bottom of a lake or reservoir could alter microbial behavior in a way that inadvertently increases methane emissions. (Methane is a greenhouse gas far more potent than carbon dioxide, so it wouldn’t take much of it to counteract any climate benefits created from BlueGreen’s carbon-trapping treatment.) More research is needed to make sure this method isn’t doing more harm than good.
Arguably a better solution to our toxic algae problem would be to focus on reducing pollution from sewage and agriculture, which are some of the main drivers of algal blooms. But with climate change projected to make the blooms even worse, a treatment that could help eliminate both algae and greenhouse gases at the same time is a nice tool to have in the back pocket.