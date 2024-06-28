This Netflix series creator wants to own every movie—on VHS

Shea Serrano has a TV series currently on Netflix. He also owns 861 VHS tapes.
The cocreator of Reggaeton-flavored streaming series, Neon, and Freevee’s family sitcom, Primo, has a respectable collection of DVDs, Blu-Rays, and 4K steelbooks as well, but his heart resides inside his massive VHS stash. Those other formats are excellent at capturing, for posterity, modern movies best viewed in the highest quality possible. They’re not very fun to collect, however. Only a VHS obsession offers the thrill of an archaeological dig, the aesthetic pleasure of an art installation, and the lived-in nostalgia of a time-traveling DeLorean.
Serrano grew up loving movies but didn’t have many to watch at home. Back in the ‘80s, buying brand-new VHS tapes was mostly the province of elite cineastes with money to burn. A copy of Top Gun might set someone back a hefty 90 bucks, so most people just stuck with renting. Serrano’s family used their VCR to dub some movies as they aired on TV, but the selection was limited.
“When I was a kid, the idea of having immediate access to a movie like Mortal Kombat or whatever was just the most incredible thing,” Serrano says.
Decades later, after amassing many DVDs, those sacred artifacts from childhood rewound their way back into his life. As the prolific author was writing his first book, Basketball (and Other Things)—one of President Obama’s favorites of 2017—he started leasing an office in Houston, which was essentially just a tiny nook inside a personal injury lawyer’s much larger office. The space had one bookshelf, so Serrano went to a thrift store nearby on a mission to stuff the shelf with old books. That’s when he saw, jutting out of a big bin of VHS tapes, the twinned visages of Nicolas Cage and John Travolta on the cover of Face/Off, glaring at him imploringly. The tape sat among a treasure trove of ‘80s and ‘90s action classics—the kind of movies meant to be seen at a resolution no greater than 240 x 320—all priced at three for a dollar.
He had to have them.
“A big part of it was just the art. Like, the cover of Robocop is a cool-ass poster, and now you have it,” Serrano says. “I thought they could live like books if you turn them to the side, so I grabbed 12 for four bucks and put them on my bookshelf. That’s how it started.”