This Netflix series creator wants to own every movie—on VHS

The cocreator of Reggaeton-flavored streaming series, Neon, and Freevee’s family sitcom, Primo, has a respectable collection of DVDs, Blu-Rays, and 4K steelbooks as well, but his heart resides inside his massive VHS stash. Those other formats are excellent at capturing, for posterity, modern movies best viewed in the highest quality possible. They’re not very fun to collect, however. Only a VHS obsession offers the thrill of an archaeological dig, the aesthetic pleasure of an art installation, and the lived-in nostalgia of a time-traveling DeLorean.

Serrano grew up loving movies but didn’t have many to watch at home. Back in the ‘80s, buying brand-new VHS tapes was mostly the province of elite cineastes with money to burn. A copy of Top Gun might set someone back a hefty 90 bucks, so most people just stuck with renting. Serrano’s family used their VCR to dub some movies as they aired on TV, but the selection was limited.

“When I was a kid, the idea of having immediate access to a movie like Mortal Kombat or whatever was just the most incredible thing,” Serrano says.