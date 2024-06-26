Why Pepsi turned a special edition of its can into a digital billboard

BY Hunter Schwarz2 minute read

Pepsi’s latest can isn’t for cola—it’s for content.

The soft drink brand unveiled the Pepsi Smart Can at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, but it doesn’t contain any actual Pepsi. In fact, it’s not supposed to get wet. Instead, the 16 oz. connected can is made with a digital screen, movement sensors, and state-of-the-art sound technology to create what Pepsi is calling a “CANvas” for self expression. In other words, it’s a high-tech piece of dynamic marketing. Right now, the Pepsi Smart Can is only available to early adopters, creatives, and influencers in the sports, gaming, and music space, according to the company. Pepsi says it’s hoping to use the cans to foster “our fans’ passions,” and they’re tapping creatives who can produce unique, high-definition content for it. Pepsi also says it plans to offer exclusive assets like access codes and special experiences through the can.

[Photo: Pepsi] “This innovation showcases how design and marketing can collaborate to unlock new meaningful brand opportunities and brings to life our new visual identity and messages in an ever-changing digital landscape,” PepsiCo senior vice president and chief design officer Mauro Porcini tells Fast Company. The state of PepsiCo It comes at a critical moment for the brand. Last year Pepsi unveiled new branding that modernized a retro version of its logo, but the overhaul doesn’t seem to have helped its market share. In May, Beverage Digest, a trade publication, reported that Dr. Pepper narrowly unseated Pepsi as the No. 2 carbonated soft drink behind Coca-Cola. It was a monumental reordering of the soda universe on par with, say, Jessica Simpson replacing Christina Aguilera as the No. 2 best-selling female pop star from the aughts. The long-running runner-up brand lost its underdog status to another underdog.

(One category where Pepsi remains No. 2, however, is plastic pollution. PepsiCo had the second highest branded plastic waste behind the Coca-Cola Company in a worldwide waste audit conducted between 2018 and 2022.) [Photo: Pepsi] Pepsi long relished its place in the market, positioning itself as an edgier alternative to the market leader. It challenged Coke’s dominance with promotions like the “Pepsi Challenge” to suggest that Pepsi—not Coke—was actually America’s favorite cola. And it embraced youth-oriented advertising with stars from Cindy Crawford and Michael Jackson to Britney Spears, Doja Cat, and Cardi B, who made the case in ads that Pepsi was the choice of a new generation. Data from Beverage Digest, however, shows that Pepsi’s market share of the carbonated soft drink category has fallen from 9.26% 10 years ago to about 8% as Dr. Pepper’s has risen from 7.12% to 8.34% in the same time frame. Meanwhile, Coke has only solidified its lead, increasing from 18.53% in 2014 to 19.18% currently.