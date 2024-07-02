How AI and data modeling give real estate investment professionals a new superpower

BY CoStar4 minute read

In the spring of 2020, Las Vegas was a ghost town. With the COVID-19 pandemic in full swing, casinos and restaurants were shut down, sending the city’s unemployment rate soaring to the highest in the nation.

It was hardly an obvious moment to make a big bet on Las Vegas, especially for a distribution center. “Las Vegas has never been one of those stalwart industrial markets like Long Beach, Inland Empire, or central New Jersey,” says Ryan Severino, head of research for real estate investment firm BGO. “It was a small, quirky market.” But sophisticated AI modeling by Severino’s team pegged Vegas as an attractive and high-performing market for distribution centers and warehouses. Among other things, the model considered the city’s strong demographic growth, extremely low property taxes, its availability of blue-collar labor, and lower rent costs relative to larger markets. The modeling marked this assessment as “high confidence.” Following a site inspection visit by BGO leaders, the firm purchased 130 acres to build two large distribution centers in a nascent North Las Vegas industrial park. It didn’t take long to prove the model right: Before construction of the distribution centers had even finished, the shoe company Crocs signed up for 1 million square feet—at the time Las Vegas’s largest-ever lease. And rents for these facilities have exceeded BGO’s initial expectations by 40%.

“That doesn’t happen in real estate,” says John Carrafiell, BGO’s co-CEO. A NEW DATA FRONTIER This unusual investment offers a glimpse into the future of real estate investing. Although the use of data and analytics is hardly new— most firms rely on a wide range of information to help monitor investments, make bets, and inform strategies—BGO’s use of AI models has given the firm a competitive advantage. For starters, its data sets are exponentially larger. To predict what future rents and prices will look like in hundreds of markets over the next five years, BGO’s computer programs cull from a wide variety of data sources. In total, they analyze some 32,000 variables and hundreds of billions of individual data points. The machine learning models BGO uses continuously improve predictions and decisions as they crunch more data. In the process, they uncover hidden patterns and connections. Initial versions of BGO’s models were roughly 40% accurate; current versions are right 75% to 80% of the time.

“It’s this brute force computing power so enormous your brain almost can’t comprehend it,” says Severino, whose 10-person team oversees the data-science effort. BGO’s strategic decision to lean heavily into data science began roughly five years ago. At the time, it seemed like a risky decision. With advances in machine learning gaining steam, the firm decided that instead of outsourcing, it would develop its own capabilities. BGO spent millions to hire the computer engineers and data scientists to create the programs and then purchased the advanced servers to run them. Since then, buy-in throughout the firm has shot up. “It’s now part of our ethos,” Severino says. “We have a lot of support from senior management down to staff levels. ENHANCING HUMAN CAPABILITIES The increased adoption of AI across industries has led to discussions about AI taking over human jobs. Severino doesn’t see it that way. “At the end of the day, real estate investment is still a people-centric business,” he says. “AI and algorithms are additive to the talented people and deep relationships.”

He uses the analogy of a compass. The models point investment teams in the direction of the markets and property types they should spend more time on, while nudging them away from less-valuable markets. The models also provide guidance to portfolio management teams on how to allocate assets across geographies and different property types. “We’d never completely hand over decision-making to a computer, but in conjunction with the people who do the day-to-day work, it does enable us to find these opportunities that would be overlooked even by people with decades of experience in this industry,” says Severino. BGO’s programs, for instance, identify opportunities in particular zip codes and calculate the expected returns. In addition to the Las Vegas distribution centers, the models have pointed toward Tucson, Arizona, as an attractive area for multi-family housing development and Charleston, South Carolina, and Columbus, Ohio, as undersupplied in cold-storage warehouses. But in every case, it’s up to the investment professionals to go out and find the actual property or land, do the negotiations, and sort out the terms.