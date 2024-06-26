How to send a cold email that people actually want to respond to

For instance, an old colleague who’d been laid off recently reached out to me. Like many cold and even warm emails I’ve received, the generic “hope you’re well” intro made it clear he was sending the same note to others. His email was also lengthy, with two paragraphs detailing his previous role. Plus, it required a second read before I understood that he was asking for advice and an introduction to someone. I agreed to chat and later shared five tips for how he could communicate better over email.

Afterward, I realized these best practices apply not only to those looking for a new job but also to anyone who is trying to grow their network. Since then, I have taught people of all levels of experience, from students to executive leaders I’ve coached, how to send cold emails that are actually effective. Following these five steps myself has also helped me outside of work—and once helped me get into a sold-out event.

No matter your goal, writing a cold email that people respond to is an essential skill that can help in and out of the workplace. So here are five tips for how to send a cold email that people will actually want to respond to: