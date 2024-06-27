Most tipped employees would give up tips for higher pay: survey

Americans are fed up with the current state of tipping culture—and many workers who rely on tips are ready to scrap them altogether.

That’s according to a new survey from the HR software company Paylocity, conducted by The Harris Poll earlier this month. For the survey, 2,000 respondents (including 133 tipped employees) were asked about their attitudes around various workplace issues, with some surprising results. Here’s what to know:

What’s happening with tipping culture?

Tipping culture is currently at an inflection point in the United States, due in large part to the pandemic era, when tipping more frequently and generously became a common way to support frontline workers.

In the wake of that phenomenon, though, many Americans are uncertain about what’s expected of them when that little white screen is flipped their way at a fast food restaurant, clothing boutique, or grocery store. In fact, based on a 2023 Pew Research study, only about a third of respondents said it’s “extremely or very easy” to know when and how much to tip.