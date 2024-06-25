The USPS is releasing Alex Trebek stamps honoring the longtime ‘Jeopardy!’ host

Alex Trebek, the beloved longtime Jeopardy! host , has a sheet of 20 Forever stamps coming out in his honor in July.

The philatelic tribute celebrates Jeopardy!‘s 60th year on air, and the stamps will be released on July 22, which would have been Trebek’s 84th birthday.

Alex Trebek Forever stamps [Photo: USPS]

Designing Jeopardy! stamps

Trebek, who began hosting Jeopardy! in 1984, the year the syndicated version of the show debuted, was born in Ontario and became a U.S. citizen in 1998. He’s pictured on the sheet of stamps along with a grid mimicking Jeopardy!’s iconic board of clues in white-on-blue graphics. Across the top are four categories: “Entertainment,” “Game Show Hosts,” “Famous Alexes,” and “Forever Stamps.” Despite the multiple categories, the stamps all feature the same clue: This naturalized U.S. citizen hosted the quiz show Jeopardy! for 37 seasons. And the (same) answer is printed upside down at the bottom of each stamp: Who is Alex Trebek?

The stamps were designed by Antonio Alcalá, a USPS art director, using photography from Sony Pictures Entertainment and hand lettering by Marti Davila, according to the Postal Service.