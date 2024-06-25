The USPS is releasing Alex Trebek stamps honoring the longtime ‘Jeopardy!’ host

Alex Trebek, the beloved longtime Jeopardy! host, has a sheet of 20 Forever stamps coming out in his honor in July.
The philatelic tribute celebrates Jeopardy!‘s 60th year on air, and the stamps will be released on July 22, which would have been Trebek’s 84th birthday.
Designing Jeopardy! stamps
Trebek, who began hosting Jeopardy! in 1984, the year the syndicated version of the show debuted, was born in Ontario and became a U.S. citizen in 1998. He’s pictured on the sheet of stamps along with a grid mimicking Jeopardy!’s iconic board of clues in white-on-blue graphics. Across the top are four categories: “Entertainment,” “Game Show Hosts,” “Famous Alexes,” and “Forever Stamps.” Despite the multiple categories, the stamps all feature the same clue: This naturalized U.S. citizen hosted the quiz show Jeopardy! for 37 seasons. And the (same) answer is printed upside down at the bottom of each stamp: Who is Alex Trebek?
The stamps were designed by Antonio Alcalá, a USPS art director, using photography from Sony Pictures Entertainment and hand lettering by Marti Davila, according to the Postal Service.
In his memoir, The Answer Is . . . Reflections on My Life, Trebek wrote that he would “like to be remembered first of all as a good and loving husband and father, and also as a decent man who did his best to help people perform at their best.” He died in 2020 at the age of 80 following a battle with pancreatic cancer.
The stamps are sure to be popular, considering the show’s long-term staying power. Jeopardy!, which has been on the air since 1964, is the top-rated TV quiz show with more than 20 million viewers a week, and it’s won 44 Emmy Awards, more than any TV game show. In fact, Jeopardy! holds a Guinness World Record for its 44 Emmy wins.
Trebek’s wife, Jean Trebek, will be at the Alex Trebek Forever stamps issuance ceremony on July 22 at the Sony Pictures Studio in Culver City, California, along with the show’s current host, Ken Jennings, and Michael Elston, acting secretary of the board of governors for the U.S. Postal Service. As with all Forever stamps, these will always be equal in value to the current First-Class Mail postal rate.