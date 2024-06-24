Apple could face a hefty fine for its breach of EU tech rules

European Union antitrust regulators charged on Monday that Apple breached the bloc’s tech rules , a charge that could result in a hefty fine for the iPhone maker which also faces another investigation into new fees imposed on app developers.

The European Commission, which is also the EU’s antitrust and technology regulator, said it had sent its preliminary findings to Apple following an investigation launched in March.

The charge against Apple is the first by the Commission under its landmark Digital Markets Act which seeks to rein in the power of Big Tech and ensure a level playing field for smaller rivals. It has until March next year to issue a final decision.

DMA violations could result in a fine of as much as 10% of a company’s global annual turnover.