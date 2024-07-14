5 Audible alternatives audiobook lovers should check out

While Amazon-owned Audible dominates the audiobook market, it’s far from the only player in town.

If you’ve been looking to explore beyond Amazon’s offerings, there’s a world of alternatives waiting to be discovered. Whether you’re seeking better prices, different content libraries, or unique features, these five Audible alternatives are worth your attention.

[Photo: Libro.fm]

Libro.fm: Shop local

While Libro.fm is priced and structured similarly to Audible—$15 per month for one audiobook credit—you’ve got the added benefit of being able to support your local bookstore with your membership.

You also get a 30% discount on buying audiobooks à la carte from the catalog of more than 450,000 titles.