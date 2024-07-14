Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

Love audiobooks? There are plenty of worthy Audible competitors out there. You just need to know where to look.

5 Audible alternatives audiobook lovers should check out

[Source Photo: Joyce Busola/Unsplash]

BY Doug Aamoth2 minute read

While Amazon-owned Audible dominates the audiobook market, it’s far from the only player in town.

If you’ve been looking to explore beyond Amazon’s offerings, there’s a world of alternatives waiting to be discovered. Whether you’re seeking better prices, different content libraries, or unique features, these five Audible alternatives are worth your attention.

[Photo: Libro.fm]

Libro.fm: Shop local

While Libro.fm is priced and structured similarly to Audible—$15 per month for one audiobook credit—you’ve got the added benefit of being able to support your local bookstore with your membership.

You also get a 30% discount on buying audiobooks à la carte from the catalog of more than 450,000 titles.

[Photo: Everand]

Everand: Almost unlimited

Unlike Audible, which primarily uses a credit-based system for audiobooks, Everand provides “unlimited” access to a wide range of audiobooks, ebooks, and magazines for $12 per month. That $12 also gets you access to the Scribd and SlideShare sites.

Why the quotes around “unlimited”? You’ll run into limits on some titles based on your own listening activity, meaning heavy users might find that they’re not able to access certain books until their next billing cycle.

However, the site stipulates, “We always offer something you can read in the meantime.”

PluggedIn Newsletter logo
Sign up for our weekly tech digest.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Privacy Policy

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Doug Aamoth is a former writer and editor at TechCrunch and TIME Magazine, and has written for Fast Company, PCWorld, MONEY Magazine, and several other publications. With more than 20 years in consumer electronics, tech media, digital video, and software, his goal is to make technology approachable and useful for everyone, helping readers stay informed, productive, and secure in the digital age. More

Explore Topics