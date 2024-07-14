5 Audible alternatives audiobook lovers should check out

While Amazon-owned Audible dominates the audiobook market, it’s far from the only player in town.
If you’ve been looking to explore beyond Amazon’s offerings, there’s a world of alternatives waiting to be discovered. Whether you’re seeking better prices, different content libraries, or unique features, these five Audible alternatives are worth your attention.
Libro.fm: Shop local
While Libro.fm is priced and structured similarly to Audible—$15 per month for one audiobook credit—you’ve got the added benefit of being able to support your local bookstore with your membership.
You also get a 30% discount on buying audiobooks à la carte from the catalog of more than 450,000 titles.
Everand: Almost unlimited
Unlike Audible, which primarily uses a credit-based system for audiobooks, Everand provides “unlimited” access to a wide range of audiobooks, ebooks, and magazines for $12 per month. That $12 also gets you access to the Scribd and SlideShare sites.
Why the quotes around “unlimited”? You’ll run into limits on some titles based on your own listening activity, meaning heavy users might find that they’re not able to access certain books until their next billing cycle.
However, the site stipulates, “We always offer something you can read in the meantime.”