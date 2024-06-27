Building a sustainability strategy: A guide for corporate companies and startups

BY Nina Rauch3 minute read

Sustainability is no longer just a buzzword—it’s a critical component of modern business strategy. Companies of all sizes are recognizing the importance of integrating environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles into their operations.

To build a robust sustainability strategy, you need to secure executive buy-in and complete essential data filings like SASB (Sustainability Accounting Standards Board) and TCFD (Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures). Here’s how to get started. ASSESS CURRENT POSITION AND SET GOALS Start by assessing your current sustainability practices. Evaluate your carbon footprint, energy consumption, waste generation, and water usage. Identifying which areas have the most significant environmental impact is crucial. With this information, set clear, measurable goals that align with your business strategy. Make sure these goals are specific, measurable, achievable, relevant, and time-bound (SMART) to provide a concrete roadmap for your sustainability efforts.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

ENGAGE STAKEHOLDERS Engaging stakeholders is vital for gaining insights and securing support. Internally, educate and involve employees at all levels to foster a culture of sustainability. Externally, engage with customers, suppliers, investors, and the community to understand their expectations and build partnerships that support your sustainability objectives. This collaborative approach ensures your strategy is comprehensive and enjoys broad-based support. SECURE EXECUTIVE BUY-IN

Securing executive buy-in is essential for the success of your sustainability strategy. Build a business case demonstrating how sustainability initiatives can drive business value through cost savings, risk management, and brand enhancement. Ensure that sustainability goals align with overall business objectives and strategic priorities. Highlight how sustainability can differentiate your company in the market and attract talent and customers. My company, Lemonade, a certified B Corp and Public Benefit Corporation, exemplifies a strong commitment to sustainability. The company offers products like Lemonade Car insurance, which includes initiatives such as planting trees to offset carbon emissions from driving. Through its Giveback program, Lemonade has donated millions to climate organizations, planted hundreds of thousands of trees, and provided clean water projects. DEVELOP AND IMPLEMENT ACTION PLANS

With executive support secured, develop detailed action plans to achieve your sustainability goals. Create a sustainability committee composed of cross-functional team members to oversee and implement initiatives. Partnering with sustainability consultants and organizations can provide additional expertise and resources. Starting with pilot projects allows you to test and refine your approach before scaling up, ensuring that your initiatives are effective and practical. Microsoft’s climate strategy is a benchmark in the industry. The company aims to remove more carbon than it emits by 2030, striving to become carbon negative. Microsoft has also established a $1 billion Climate Innovation Fund to accelerate the development of carbon reduction and removal technologies. The company emphasizes transparency, providing comprehensive annual sustainability reports and actively engaging with stakeholders on climate issues. MEASURE AND REPORT PROGRESS

advertisement

Transparency and accountability are critical to maintaining momentum and credibility. Track performance using key performance indicators (KPIs) to monitor progress against your goals. Prepare sustainability reports following recognized frameworks like SASB and TCFD to disclose your performance to stakeholders. Regularly review and update your sustainability strategy based on feedback and changing circumstances to ensure continuous improvement and adaptability. COMPLETE DATA FILINGS: SASB AND TCFD The SASB standards guide companies in disclosing financially material sustainability information to investors. To complete SASB filings, start by identifying which SASB standards apply to your industry. Gather data on the specific metrics outlined in the standards, and integrate SASB disclosures into your annual financial or sustainability reports. Engaging with investors to communicate your sustainability performance and understand their concerns and expectations is also a critical part of the process.