Why learning strategies must evolve to support a workforce of digital natives

BY Irina Soriano3 minute read

At the risk of stating the obvious, it’s impossible to be an effective member of today’s workforce without some combination of digital tools. Regardless of what generation we were born into, we’re all digital natives now—we all use technology to complete our daily tasks more efficiently than previously possible.

But as workflows become increasingly dominated by faster, better, and stronger tech, it’s critical to ensure every member of your staff is set up for success once new tools are introduced. Different generations perceive and utilize technology in their own way, which means learning strategies must cater to different learning styles and levels of experience to drive the best outcomes. Let’s explore what today’s workforce expects from their tech stack, how different generations are faring when it comes to onboarding new tools, and how your business can improve learning processes to guarantee everyone is empowered to do their best work. TECH IS KEY FOR RECRUITING AND RETENTION

It’s crucial to note that having the right tools available isn’t just a boon to efficiency and productivity; it also has significant implications for retention and employee satisfaction. Take enablement technology as an example. A Seismic survey of managers and senior leadership professionals in marketing, sales, enablement, and customer success roles revealed that 81% of those currently using enablement tech say it helps them with their confidence at work. A whopping 97% agreed that enablement makes their job easier, leading 52% to say they wouldn’t work for a company that doesn’t use enablement tools (full disclosure: Seismic provides enablement technology). Those without access to the latest and greatest technology are eyeing other opportunities, with more than a third (36%) admitting they’re considering leaving their current company due to a lack of tools to support their success. Sales leaders were nearly three times more likely than average to say this, which suggests that employees at all levels are hungry for the support offered by the proper technology.

This is leading many organizations (89%) to increase their investment in enablement technology in 2024. Eighty percent of those who plan to increase or retain their enablement investments believe these tools will help them keep more employees on board in 2024, and 76% believe this decision will help them attract new talent. LET’S GET LEARNING Once you have the right technology in place, it’s time to get your staff enabled and ready to use these tools to their advantage. But a one-size-fits-all approach won’t cut it, especially given the generational confidence gap and varying levels of comfort when it comes to learning how to use new tools. New technology causes some to feel uneasy, with 67% of respondents to the aforementioned survey noticing a resistance to new technology from certain generational cohorts at their company.

Continuing with our enablement tech example, respondents are experiencing more hesitation from more mature team members: Unsurprisingly, leaders reported the most resistance to new technology from Baby Boomers, and the least resistance from Gen Z team members. While staffers across all cohorts are on a learning curve, respondents noted that older generations seem to have the most trouble during the onboarding process. Here’s what they had to say when asked which generations struggle with speed of learning and adapting to new technology: Baby Boomers (65%)

Generation X (56%)

Millennials (38%)

Generation Z (31%) Leaders thus need a diverse approach to enablement and onboarding that takes these widespread difficulties into account.

THE SOLUTION: REIMAGINE LEARNING STRATEGIES When employees feel their organization is invested in their growth, they’re less likely to churn. In a highly competitive job market and amid ongoing talent gaps, businesses urgently need to rethink their approach to professional development or risk losing key talent to the competition. Catering to generational differences is one such way to build more effective training.Providing a variety of learning and training experiences is beneficial for all generations in the workforce. This is especially true when it comes to onboarding new technology. When adopting new tools, it’s important to provide employees with comprehensive training that caters to various learning styles and preferences.