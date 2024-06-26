BY Theresa Neil4 minute read

A decade ago, getting patients to track their symptoms or vitals was a chore. Even when prescribed by their doctors, many patients resisted tracking their daily symptoms.

However, the landscape has changed. Women are now 75% more likely than men to adopt digital health solutions. And they aren’t using health apps because they were told to; they are using them to self-diagnose and, more often than not, to prove a point. I like to call this practice “spite tracking.” Women are tired of being ignored and overlooked by their doctors. Years of dismissive doctors are fueling an organic surge in symptom tracking as women take control of their health narrative. Once ignored by the medical system, women use self-tracking and data from their wearables to document their experiences and advocate for themselves. Women are showing up at appointments armed with data, ready to prove to doctors that their symptoms are real and should not be dismissed. Health tracking is rising, and the women’s health app market is expected to grow 20% annually through 2030.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Spite tracking will fundamentally change how women receive healthcare around the globe. Here is why it’s happening and how each change will improve women’s healthcare. WHY IT’S HAPPENING: DISMISSIVE DOCTORS Every woman I know seems to have a story about a doctor who softpedals her health concerns or doesn’t take her seriously. Everything from heart disease to chronic pain to IUD problems tends to be ignored in female patients. This can have dire consequences, as many women have shared stories about ignored health problems that have led to unnecessary medical interventions, missed or delayed diagnoses, and, tragically, infant and maternal deaths. Research shows women are less likely to die when treated by female doctors.

But when women have data from apps at the ready, it’s not as easy for doctors or medical professionals to brush off their concerns. The Change To Expect: Improved Trust And Communication Improving women’s relationships with their primary care providers and healthcare professionals will be the most profound change.

When faced with objective data, doctors won’t be able to ignore women with valid health concerns. In the past, doctors could easily say, “It’s all in your head,” and move on, but it’s harder to say that when women bring data from an app or wearable. Apps and wearable technology are incredibly sophisticated, and data and findings are accurate. This change will result in pressing issues caught in their infancy rather than developing into life-changing health concerns. Furthermore, doctors and nurse practitioners will be judged more and more on their ability to carefully treat women’s health concerns and utilize data to design comprehensive healthcare plans. WHY IT’S HAPPENING: BETTER DATA

The more you know about a health condition, the better you can treat it. Apps allow female patients to look for trends and developments over time with data. Thanks to apps and femtech, women can confidently say things like, “My hot flashes are increasing in duration or frequency” or, “My arthritis flares coincide exactly with my menstrual cycle.” The Change To Expect: Improved Preventative & Acute Care When it comes to women’s health, data is power. When data is collected through apps and wearables, women can look for trends (both better and worse), and women and their caregivers can make better decisions about everything from preventative care to medication.

advertisement

WHY IT’S HAPPENING: BETTER DESIGN AND DELIVERY More women are using apps and wearables because they are well-designed and work better. The technology available circa 2024 is simpler, easier to use, and often fun. Some examples of brilliantly designed femtech include Flo, with 65 million monthly users tracking their cycles and learning about sexual and reproductive health; Glow, which can track 40 different health signals; Bearable, which helps women track their physical and mental health and emotions; and Mymee, which facilitates tracking and support for people with autoimmune diseases. The Change To Expect: Adoption And Use Will Continue To Skyrocket

The better the technology, the more women will adapt to and use it. Better design and patient successes are leading to more users and a surge of investment in femtech companies. WHY IT’S HAPPENING: ADVANCES IN FEMTECH In the past, apps were often difficult to download and use. That’s no longer the case with femtech circa 2024, with myriad apps available that are designed to empower and educate women about their bodies.

Many apps, wearables, and other devices seamlessly fit into women’s lives and do much of their work alone; it is a true plug-and-play technology. Today’s femtech isn’t clunky or unwieldy, but easily drops into the background, efficiently collecting data on a health concern or issue. The Change To Expect: Less Effort, Better Health Outcomes Femtech will continue to be better designed and work better with less effort. Women can get a full read on a healthcare issue or concern with very little legwork and provide caregivers with a thorough snapshot of a health concern or issue without even needing to visit an office in person.