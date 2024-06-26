The future of AI: Harnessing the power of AI to improve children’s lives

BY Thomas Davin4 minute read

“Hi guys, I really enjoy using the computer with my eyes.”

This message was written by Antonella, an 11-year-old girl with Type 1 Spinal Muscular Atrophy, a severe degenerative condition that can make basic movements—even breathing—difficult. But Antonella was able to write using only her eyes thanks to OTTAA, a groundbreaking device from Chilean start-up Comunicacion Aumentativa (UNICEF is an investor in OTTAA). OTTAA uses a powerful algorithm and pictogram-based code to allow its 15,000 users to communicate via screen. As users pick out pictograms with their eyes, the program learns, suggests related pictograms, and allows the user to create powerful sentences—fast. It’s just one example of the headline-grabbing innovations that have revealed the pace of artificial intelligence’s (AI) development in recent years. But too often, the outcomes of these innovations have become detached from tech’s original promise: to create a better, safer, more egalitarian world.

Biased data sets construct AI systems that perpetuate inequalities: Diagnostic tools skewed by racial bias lead to misdiagnoses. The mistranslation of low-frequency languages leaves communities marginalized and misunderstood. For firms too, unethical AI has drawbacks. It can lead to public backlash, regulatory scrutiny, and financial losses. However, when implemented correctly, AI can be safely scaled in sectors like education and health care, potentially transforming the lives of millions of children in the near future. Robust AI systems learn from diverse data, enhancing AI’s accuracy and fairness. Responsible AI embraces transparency—demystifying black-box algorithms to empower users. Fostering trust in AI is an economic imperative, too, ultimately attracting investment and partnerships.

So how can leaders collectively ensure humanity harnesses the power of AI for the benefit of all—and transform more lives like Antonella’s? AI FOR EVERYONE AI, like many technologies, is shaped by capital. The vast majority of funding, and much of the data it learns from, comes from the rich, developed world. But AI’s potential to lift up the developing world—and transform the lives of millions of marginalized young people in emerging economies—is immense.

In the Philippines, Thinking Machines created the AI4D Research Bank to house open datasets and machine learning models for applications like wealth estimation and air quality monitoring in Southeast Asia. This allows decision-makers to harness the power of predictive analytics to make informed choices, even in resource-constrained regions. (UNICEF is an investor in Thinking Machines). In Brazil, Weni transformed the natural language processing landscape by including languages that even giant platforms, like Google Translate, do not accept (UNICEF is an investor in Weni). And in India, new software is combining large language models with speech recognition to help illiterate farmers use a bot to apply for government loans—promising to raise local families out of poverty.

The possibilities are limitless—and so are the investment opportunities. A recent PwC study estimates AI could contribute up to $15.7 trillion to the global economy by 2030. However, excluding China, only $1.7 trillion of this economic impact is expected to impact the Global South. Leaders can take action by directing private investment toward building AI systems and solutions in developing countries. FUNDING ETHICAL AI THAT GENERATES RETURNS This is what our team at UNICEF’s Office for Innovation does through our Venture Fund—an initiative designed to champion a new model for investing responsibly in frontier technologies and AI, with a focus on equity and diversity.

In the last decade, working closely with the governments of Denmark and Finland and with local communities across Africa, Asia, and Latin America, we have worked to deploy tech solutions where they are needed most. Our criteria for investment are clear. We fund frontier tech companies in emerging economies that are transparent and collaborative. For example: • We have invested in projects that use AI to help key development players use open data and open models to design and carry out interventions for the public.

• We supported projects that use deep learning to accelerate diagnoses and detection of diseases—supporting community health workers in resource-constrained contexts. • We invested in using AI and machine learning for real-time monitoring and early warnings of climate hazards, and platforms that help fund solar installations in last-mile areas. HOW INVESTORS CAN DO RIGHT BY THE WORLD

Innovative enterprises often fall through the cracks of traditional funding and venture capital because their work is open source and targets a relatively small potential client base. Yet they also show how innovative companies can make money and do right by the world, too. For example, as of early this year, Comunication Aumentiva had reached cumulative revenue, exceeding $455,000 and had successfully secured follow-on funding totaling 56% more than the initial investment made by the Venture Fund during both the seed and growth stages. It achieved this alongside improving the lives of its 1.3 million beneficiaries. Partnerships are key for scaling the solutions and amplifying impact of AI for good. For most of these initiatives, there is little promise of the exponential 100-to-1 return on capital that investors in a tech startup might look for. And that’s OK. Most venture funds exist to make their shareholders money. UNICEF has a mandate toward our major stakeholders, too—in our case, our stakeholders are children, and our results are focused on improving their quality of life today and tomorrow.

It is also imperative to focus on avoiding unintended consequences. At UNICEF, we do so by supporting AI-powered social innovations that share source code, data, and models, and ensuring AI systems are adapted to local contexts and developed responsibly and safely from the start. WHY FOCUS ON RESPONSIBLE AI? I am often asked why UNICEF cares so deeply about responsible AI. The answer is simple yet profound: It has the potential to improve outcomes for millions of children worldwide.