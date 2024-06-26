BY Jessica Gilmartin4 minute read

The great debate around meetings—why we have them, how they’re run, whether we even need them at all—is one of the most popular topics in the modern workplace. It’s become even more popular in the age of hybrid and remote work, with two-thirds of employees admitting they aren’t engaged at work as customers expect even more from them.

Yet many meetings are essential for moving things forward internally. For those of us in customer-facing roles, they quite literally pay the bills. When done right, every meeting is an opportunity to connect to goals and outcomes that drive us at work, whether it’s building relationships or making decisions that lead to tangible results. Here are five intentional ways you can build a culture of great meetings that prioritize actual outcomes and well-being—while respecting both your team’s and external stakeholders’ time. 1. ASK “DOES THIS WARRANT A MEETING?” IF SO, RESPECT BOUNDARIES

Ask yourself if a meeting is the best vehicle for your desired outcome or if a Loom, Slack video, or voice recording would suffice. It’s OK to record and share information with people who aren’t key contributors or decision-makers to listen after the fact. Paring down the volume of meetings can play an important role in reducing burnout. But if a meeting makes sense, establish norms around when meetings take place. This is especially important at remote companies where work and life can easily bleed into one another, with teams working across time zones or supporting customers globally. I often encourage team members to proactively block time for focused work or set limits on the number of meetings they’ll accept every day. 2. GET SMART ABOUT SCHEDULING ETIQUETTE

Scheduling itself is broken; 89% of workers report spending up to four hours per week—half a workday—on booking meetings. To build a culture of great meetings, consider not only who you meet with, but also when you meet with them. Schedule times that work for all attendees and avoid painful back-to-backs when putting meetings on your coworkers’ and customers’ calendars. Some traditionalists might push back on time-saving approaches like automated scheduling links, but with the right delivery, you’ll likely receive the opposite reaction and a better result. Always acknowledge the intended convenience of a scheduling link for the recipient, and think about the tone of your request based on your audience. Scheduling time with a C-level executive for a sales demo might look different than a check-in with a familiar customer or even a candidate you’re interviewing.

Alternatively, let recipients choose how they schedule with you—you can also list your availability directly in an email, allowing the recipient to select their preferred time and have it automatically appear on their calendar. 3. SET EXPECTATIONS AND DESIRED OUTCOMES EARLY ON The golden rule for hosting starts with defining your meeting objective and communicating it with a thoughtful agenda. Sixty-one percent of employees on highly successful teams spend three to five (or more) hours in goal-focused meetings per week, compared to just 41% of those on less successful teams.

I share my agenda in a centralized place at least a day in advance, including goals for the meeting, the planned amount of time for each discussion item, and the software attendees should be ready to use depending on the purpose of the meeting, such as visual workplace tools like Miro for a brainstorm. Tools like Asana and Google Docs can help automate sharing, assign owners, and provide a post-meeting reference. Then take it beyond the agenda. Provide a pre-read—documents, slides, voice memos—to explain why the meeting is occurring. This helps ensure all attendees can digest the information and come prepared to participate. 4. ENCOURAGE PARTICIPATION WITH AN INCLUSIVE ENVIRONMENT

To drive engagement rather than passive listening, emphasize to attendees that meetings are a safe space. I try to create an environment that encourages all attendees, regardless of title or role, to ask questions, speak their minds, and push the conversation forward in a productive and inclusive way. Dedicate time for questions, check-ins, and thoughts throughout the meeting, and celebrate contributions by asking the group to build off proposed ideas. Consider sending a pre- and post-meeting anonymous survey rating the meeting’s value and asking for feedback. Attendees will feel more ownership over the meeting outcomes and the driver can learn what’s resonating and what isn’t. Technology can also go a long way toward removing distractions and encouraging live participation. Remote meeting tools like chat options within video conferencing platforms or emoji reactions can help empower more introverted attendees to participate. Breakout rooms are yet another way to facilitate more intimate conversations among small groups.

5. MAKE A CLEAR ACTION PLAN Sure, action items are top-of-mind during the meeting itself, but most meetings fail because attendees ultimately leave unsure of what happens next. When leading the meeting, it’s important to me to make sure everyone understands how to proceed and when to keep the energy flowing toward the objective. Using AI-driven note-taking and proposed action items can help attendees remain focused on the meeting itself while providing visibility and post-meeting alignment. From there, have a vision for the next live or async check-in to report on status updates. This is especially important when working in a role like sales or recruiting where time is never on your side.

Keeping that momentum going from your last conversation by booking your follow-ups in real time during the meeting—rather than chasing down a distracted customer or highly sought-after candidate afterward—can make all the difference. MEETING CULTURE SETS THE TONE FOR THE ORGANIZATION Let’s challenge the notion that all meetings are inherently ineffective. By being intentional in your pre-, during-, and post-meeting preparation, you can drive better outcomes and create more productive relationships both within and outside of your organization.