How to use branding to maximize your nonprofit’s impact

BY Daria Gonzalez

When you think of branding you might picture corporate logos and marketing campaigns aimed at maximizing profits. Branding is, however, a universal tool, no matter the organization or its purpose. The goal of branding is connecting with audiences and establishing long-lasting relationships. When used correctly, it can be an essential tool for nonprofits to amplify their impact.

Although nonprofits use the same branding methodologies as for-profit companies, the intent and application of these can differ significantly. When executed effectively, a strong brand can strengthen a nonprofit’s voice, attract more donors and volunteers, solidify internal alignment, and ultimately help the organization achieve its mission more efficiently. At Wunderdogs, we have been fortunate to work with a number of prominent social impact organizations and nonprofits to create, revamp, and streamline their branding. Here are some essential approaches and strategies to keep in mind when approaching branding for a nonprofit organization. ELEMENTS OF AN EFFECTIVE NONPROFIT BRAND

Whether we are working with a nonprofit or a for-profit organization, the core elements of branding remain the same. A brand typically includes fundamental aspects like vision, mission, and values, as well as a visual identity, tone of voice, and a messaging strategy. However, applying these elements to a nonprofit context introduces some important nuances. Brand Fundamentals

Your brand’s fundamentals will be based around your organization’s core purpose. The mission statement clearly defines the problem the nonprofit aims to solve and outlines the steps it will take to achieve its goals. The vision, on the other hand, offers a glimpse into a future where the nonprofit’s mission has been successfully accomplished. Unlike many for-profit companies, where values might be secondary, nonprofits need to have clear, streamlined, and deeply ingrained values. These values are crucial as they not only attract and motivate employees, but also inspire volunteers who are passionate about the cause. Visual Identity

For a nonprofit, a visual identity would typically be designed to evoke emotions tied to its cause. This includes logos, color schemes, and design elements that reflect the mission and resonate with the community it serves. Unlike for-profit organizations, the communities a nonprofit serves are not typically linked to donors or other sources of income. To tie the two together, nonprofits can leverage imagery to tell compelling stories of impact. These stories might illustrate the problems the nonprofit addresses, the solutions it provides, or success stories that inspire further action and support. Tone Of Voice

A nonprofit’s tone of voice is crucial for inspiring action and conveying a sense of urgency. The primary goal is to build trust and a sense of community, and to encourage supporters to join the mission. This tone can vary widely—from earnest and heartfelt to informal and conversational, or even humorous—depending on the organization’s mission. It typically needs to be impactful for the supporters and accessible to the communities it serves. Messaging

Effective messaging in a nonprofit context focuses on the impact of the organization’s work and the significance of its mission. By incorporating stories of those you help, sharing data on their achievements, and crafting compelling calls to action, nonprofits aim to highlight the positive changes they are driving and engage supporters emotionally. This ensures the nonprofit’s voice is both powerful and relatable. LEVERAGING A NONPROFIT BRAND FOR GREATER IMPACT

Here’s how a robust brand around which your organization is aligned can help your nonprofit reach its goals and enhance its impact: Building Trust And Credibility Trust is the foundation of all relationships for any nonprofit—whether they’re relationships with donors, beneficiaries, employees, volunteers, or supporters. It’s what keeps everybody involved in the nonprofit engaged and supportive in the long run. A strong brand can significantly boost trust and credibility.

This consistency reassures stakeholders that your organization is dedicated and capable of using resources effectively. It also establishes a reliable point of reference for anybody involved with your organization, however distant. By providing an easy and reliable reference point, you make it more straightforward for your employees and volunteers to communicate as representatives of your organization, ensuring that your message is streamlined and accessible. Engaging Donors And Volunteers Once you have a clear and well-defined brand, it becomes a tool in attracting donors, employees, and volunteers. When your brand resonates emotionally, it creates a sense of connection to the cause. Highlighting your mission, vision, and the impact of your work through consistent messaging can inspire potential supporters. Clear and consistent communication across all channels ensures that your organization’s values are always front and center.

By engaging your community through consistent messaging, you can foster loyalty and turn one-time supporters into long-term advocates. Importantly, a messaging strategy allows you to communicate the same idea from different angles and engage your audience across different touchpoints and formats. This prevents audience fatigue in causes that may be emotionally challenging, but require long-term commitment and attention. Inspiring Action Through Storytelling Storytelling is a powerful tool in a nonprofit’s messaging strategy. Authentic and emotional narratives, when woven into your branding strategy, create a strong connection with supporters. This connection drives greater engagement and support, helping to amplify your organization’s impact. It brings your mission to life and makes it relatable.