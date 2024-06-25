BY Kate Williams4 minute read

As the CEO of a growing global nonprofit, I see firsthand the importance of constantly evolving to keep up with the changing needs of our employees, business members, and environmental partners. At 1% for the Planet, we are continually working on our employee benefits package and looking into ways to support our team’s well-being; after all, our employees are doing the hard work of powering a global network of environmental changemakers.

We’ve all heard the buzz about the four-day workweek and have seen workplace norms shift significantly over the last five years. More than ever, employees seek workplace environments that enhance their lifestyles instead of vice versa. The statistics on the four-day workweek are overwhelmingly positive.A 2022 study of companies in the United Kingdom that adopted a four-day workweek found that after a year of testing the model, 87% of employees reported a positive impact on their work life and how they conduct their work. So, does the four-day workweek lead to the positive culture we seek? To positive outcomes? Last year, my team decided to find out. We opted to run a test: piloting the four-day workweek for the summer. Cutting Friday out of the typical 9 to 5 might be buzzworthy, but we wanted to truly understand its impact on employee engagement, productivity, stress, and workload.

INTRODUCING FLEX FRIDAYS Our approach was different from the traditional model. Instead of the typical “Friday off,” we implemented “flex Fridays.” This meant employees could choose to work on Fridays if needed. The flex model would give employees more autonomy over their schedule and take the pressure off a Monday-through-Thursday schedule. As a hybrid and dynamic team, we wanted to ensure we were creating opportunity—not rigid parameters that would be difficult to work around. For instance, we wanted to make clear to our team that there was no need to rush through their to-do lists if they could pop in on Friday to finish up for the week. Moreover, we are sensitive to diverse needs and opportunities across our team: For example, a parent with young children may benefit more from flexibility across five days versus a rigid four-day routine. Our flex-Friday pilot was intended to test a model that provides the most value for all.

The test lasted 12 weeks. During that time, managers worked closely with their reports to assess how the program was going and noted any roadblocks. At the end of the 12 weeks, the results were resounding: 91% of our team reported an increase in overall well-being, and 87% felt equally or more productive. We entered the pilot with concerns about sustaining employee connections and a positive workplace culture with a mostly remote team. We needn’t have been concerned: 76% of employees felt the work culture actually improved, and 93% felt equally as connected to their co-workers as before. The reviews told the story of a team thriving with greater flexibility, fewer weekly hours, and no compromise on productivity. SO, WHERE ARE WE NOW?

We decided to keep flex Fridays and ensure our team was confident using them to their advantage. A year into the program, many of our employees now cite Fridays as a decreased distraction and low-pressure time to complete projects and round out the week. Employees also appreciate having a day to structure as they choose, including the option to close the laptop, get outside, or run errands or…. Our team is diverse, and the flex model allows us to create a work-life balance that makes sense for individual needs. In the many roles that our team holds (parents, caretakers, outdoor enthusiasts, musicians, athletes, etc.), there is an overall sense of calm, knowing that when life happens, there is time to fit it all in. We’re also seeing how these rich lives return energy and creativity to our shared work. It’s all connected. COULD A FOUR-DAY MODEL WORK FOR YOUR TEAM?