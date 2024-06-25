Future-proofing your business in the midst of volatility

BY John Ganem4 minute read

The corollary to success breeding success is that too much failure can breed resistance to change. That’s a risk I potentially see in the metals industry, where we’ve made many attempts to transform. Unless there is massive structural change, our industry will always be volatile, but that doesn’t mean we can’t future-proof our businesses. The key is focusing on where we can have an immediate impact to build steady momentum toward more ambitious targets.

The problem for businesses operating in a rapidly changing environment is they tend to constantly put out fires; nobody has the time or dedicated focus to find (much less address) all the causes of inefficiency. Even when we do initiate change, it’s too easy to fall back into old habits if we don’t get immediate results. When not planned out, pushing for change can lead to poorly executed concepts that damage credibility and create resistance to future initiatives. Many commodity-based industries face similar issues of volatility due to global market fluctuations. In the case of metals, we need to find the balance between transformative thinking and daily operations. Instead, prioritizing continuous improvement and targeted technology investments will build the resilience and adaptability needed to pursue strategic goals over the long term. EMBRACE A MINDSET OF CONTINUOUS IMPROVEMENT

In the metals industry, chaos is our business. Leaders enjoy the challenges, but we can get so absorbed by the day-to-day that we lose sight of being forward-thinking. Staff on the floor already have a tough job, and hiring people into a chaotic environment creates a vicious cycle. Instability prevents us from addressing the flawed processes, which can create poor retention and fuel the long-term labor shortage. Big plays matter, but sometimes you need to run the ball, gain some yards, and move the chains with long drives that take up more clock. You cannot get consistent first downs if you lack standardization and documentation as the starting point. To do this, establish and document clearly defined standard operating procedures for critical processes to ensure consistency across locations and teams. Continually gather feedback from front-line employees about bottlenecks and inefficiencies. Track the decisions they make to work around issues. Then, prioritize improving those pain points as the foundation for larger optimization efforts. Achieving a minimum level of standardization across processes and operations will show leaders the constraints holding them back. These incremental improvements will build momentum by overcoming inefficiencies in order of priority.

KNOWING WHEN TO INVEST IN TECHNOLOGY AND AUTOMATION Many corporate operations teams do not have time to stop and talk about automation or new technologies because they are too busy handling business demands across the organization. Leaders should make a formal commitment to dedicating teams and resources towards driving process improvement and technology adoption. Keep in mind that there are nuances to this challenge. Adopting full automation would increase efficiency, but it might not be realistic. Without endless access to capital, you cannot simply roll out state-of-the-art technology and continuously upgrade. There are countless examples of companies that were once considered ahead of the curve on innovation or technology that didn’t keep pace and ultimately lost their competitive edge.

Business leaders in our industry must commit to following the playbook, knowing how and when to adapt appropriately. Implementing automation systems and reducing dependency on labor requires a delicate balance. Businesses must ensure the ROI is meaningful and prioritize good communication throughout this transition. Clearly articulating the benefits of automation while acknowledging the real concerns can reduce resistance. OVERCOMING RESISTANCE TO CHANGE I have seen a level of fatigue when the topic of transformation is raised yet again. Maybe this is the organization perceiving that you’re only throwing Hail Marys as opposed to focusing on improving the day-to-day business operations.

To create buy-in for change at all levels of an organization, leaders need to communicate how change will improve things for everyone. The leadership team knows that transformation and change aren’t designed to create stress for the team—but can if the team doesn’t understand the purpose. If your team is briefed on how they and the customers will benefit from the transformation—and are even included in the process—they are more likely to adapt sooner. This is especially true when the long-term health of the company’s future is demonstrated. Piloting optimization and technologies with top-performing divisions or locations is one way to manage resource constraints and keep risks low while demonstrating benefits across an organization. JUST WIN, BABY