Yep is free and works on any device, anywhere—no downloads, sign-ins, or data-sharing required.

Forget Zoom, Meet, and FaceTime: This video-chat app beats them all

[Source Photo: Katerina Holmes/Pexels]

BY JR Raphael3 minute read

At this point, video chatting has become a common part of our day-to-day lives—and yet, when you really stop and think about it, it tends to be a pretty awful experience.

Whether you’re using Meet, Zoom, or any other such service, starting a virtual face-to-face chat inevitably involves a lot of annoyances. You’ve gotta download something, create an account or sign in, and share all sorts of personal info with the company behind it.

Plus, you’ve gotta hope (or, more likely, just blindly assume) that everyone else involved in your call has access to the same platform and then force them to download something, sign up, and sign in, too. Ugh.

So what if there were a better way—a dead-simple video-chatting app that, to borrow a term, Just Worked™? No setup, no sign-ins, no downloads. Use it anywhere, on any device, without sharing any personal info.

My friend, such an option exists. Most people just have no idea it’s out there.

Video chat, without the hassles

The service I want to share with you today has one of the best names I’ve ever encountered anywhere in tech.

