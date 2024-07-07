Forget Zoom, Meet, and FaceTime: This video-chat app beats them all

At this point, video chatting has become a common part of our day-to-day lives—and yet, when you really stop and think about it, it tends to be a pretty awful experience.

Whether you’re using Meet, Zoom, or any other such service, starting a virtual face-to-face chat inevitably involves a lot of annoyances. You’ve gotta download something, create an account or sign in, and share all sorts of personal info with the company behind it.

Plus, you’ve gotta hope (or, more likely, just blindly assume) that everyone else involved in your call has access to the same platform and then force them to download something, sign up, and sign in, too. Ugh.

So what if there were a better way—a dead-simple video-chatting app that, to borrow a term, Just Worked™? No setup, no sign-ins, no downloads. Use it anywhere, on any device, without sharing any personal info.