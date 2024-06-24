BY Michael Aaron Flicker4 minute read

Three years ago, I invented a battery brand to sell directly to the consumer. I may be biased, but I really believe in this battery. It’s better than anything on the market. It recharges wirelessly, directly connects to WiFi to make them smart, and could be sold on a subscription basis. If you opted in, you’d never have to buy another battery in your life. For a long time, I enjoyed using them in my home as I tested and perfected them.

So why can’t you buy it? Because batteries are one of many categories of products that are not a good e-commerce play. They’re heavy and expensive to ship, they don’t expire fast enough to generate reliable revenue from repeat purchases, and I could not charge enough per unit to make a sustainable profit against the high cost of acquiring customers. Therein lies the rub for direct-to-consumer (DTC) e-commerce brands. It’s not that DTC e-commerce isn’t still an amazing place to incubate the country’s next great brands. It’s that many companies misunderstand the fundamentals of the channel and therefore launch bets that are destined to lose before they ever get off the ground. When I launched Wellow compression socks late in 2021, I adhered to Jim Collins’ hedgehog concept from his book Good to Great. Entrepreneurs need to thread the needle among three overlapping circles: what you are good at, what the world needs, and what someone will pay you for. And to launch successfully in the DTC e-commerce space, I’d add that the product needs to be “first-order profitable” and that your brand must be obsessed with customer experience. With those tenets guiding our strategy, Wellow has become one of the fastest growing compression sock brands in the country (to our knowledge).

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Achieving first-order profitability requires prep work. Before we began the merchandising process of Wellow, we took a “whole-brand approach” to the launch, meaning I steeped myself in every aspect of sourcing, manufacturing, and delivering the product to make sure it would be economically viable based on the rising costs of owning your own customer acquisition (compared to retail or wholesale channels). And DTC e-commerce today has the highest level of customer experience expectations. DTC shoppers now expect a high-touch experience whenever and wherever they shop online. To ensure this experience, nascent brands cannot do it alone—they need a modern technology growth partner that can help maximize conversion rate and shopping experience. The proliferation of off-the-shelf apps don’t give you the fine tuning and strategic guidance needed to move the needle. For us, achieving first-order profitability required a disciplined and realistic understanding of the costs to manufacture, market, and deliver a pair of Wellows versus our customer acquisition cost. Our analysis showed that if a new customer bought one pair, then we’d lose money. If that person bought two pairs, we would barely break even. But if that person bought three pairs per purchase, we’d make money.

Knowing that, we made Wellows available in 3-packs and 5-packs and were successful in getting customers to buy. We make money and the consumer gets three or five pairs of excellent compression socks. But even with the best software, customer experience is first and foremost about removing the founder’s ego from the process and actually listening to consumers. Providing a good customer experience means having humility when you make mistakes (which every brand does) and about building a relationship with consumers where they believe you stand for more than just the individual sale. Beyond being a great experience for customers and good for the world, it is also critical business practices. The only way DTC e-commerce brands can make real money is when the customer returns to buy again. And again. Another business-critical reason to perfect the art of listening to what customers say is generating ideas for product line expansion. Being a DTC e-commerce company means that you don’t only own the sales channel, you own the customer service experience. DTC e-commerce can greatly benefit from leveraging and learning from what customers have to say.

advertisement