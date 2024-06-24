A framework for the modern-day supply chain roadmap

BY Fast Company Executive Board5 minute read

Customers of Summit Advisory Team, a supply chain consulting firm, ask CEO Josh Mayer the same question all the time: “What’s Home Depot doing differently in its supply chain?”

The answer is, lots. Summit Advisory Team helps enterprise retail and consumer product goods companies establish supply chain strategies that aim to enable an autonomous supply chain. “The traditional supply chain roadmap is dated,” Mayer says. “By focusing primarily on transportation, companies are basically changing light bulbs, trying to keep the lights on. Adding more carriers or expanding transportation modes will keep a traditional supply chain running, but it won’t make it future-proof. “The old way is too cost-focused. People say, ‘I have six warehouses. Can I close three and remain within my transportation budget?’ But that’s missing the point. Technologies such as AI and robotics are changing the math behind the scenes. Instead of asking if you should close three warehouses, you should ask how AI and autonomous supply chain concepts will disrupt traditional thinking and impact revenue, profitability and customer experience over the coming years.”

Companies like Home Depot have roadmaps that span topics such as network, four-wall and technology and people that will challenge historical thinking about the role of supply chain in an enterprise. NETWORK OPTIMIZATION Network optimization typically refers to an effort to analyze and optimize fixed costs and transportation expenses across the supply chain. This effort is typically done once or twice annually and in a manual way. With modern technology and tools, companies can now optimize their supply chain continuously.

Why is this important? Because decisions that impact warehouse performance and reduce transportation costs are more effective when made in near-real-time with appropriate data, typically represented via digital twin. A digital twin is a digital representation of a physical supply chain that uses real-time data and snapshots to empower operations teams to make better decisions. In this instance, it’s an up-to-the-minute copy of the organization’s supply chain that offers end-to-end visibility into the movement of physical goods. “If you don’t have the appropriate visibility into your supply chain performance, you are now behind,” Mayer says. “The optimal solution today looks different from yesterday. With the appropriate visibility, you can quickly identify ways to increase speed and decrease costs, whether fixed or variable. Visibility also sets the foundation of knowledge required to adopt more advanced technologies like AI.” THE AUTONOMOUS WAREHOUSE



Before considering a financial investment in warehouse automation or AI, Mayer suggests focusing on sales and operational planning processes. “My favorite first question to ask during a warehouse assessment is ‘What’s your demand plan for today?’” Mayer says. “Most of the time, it’s guesswork. They’ll say ‘We usually get more orders on Monday,’ but they don’t have accurate predictions on if that trend will continue. It is impossible to optimize your operation without a predictable operating plan.”

Beyond operational planning, advancements in robotics and AI are leading the industry toward the advent of the autonomous warehouse. “Most companies have basic automation in place, but that is far from enabling autonomous operations,” Mayer says. “This is because an autonomous warehouse requires software to control the flow of orders and movement of goods from inbound to outbound operations, such as warehouse management and execution systems. Technologies like warehouse execution systems must be used in conjunction with other systems to optimize the flow of work across all of the teams in the building.” Best-in-class enterprises are spending the time to take decades of knowledge from expert human operators and build that knowledge into technology. Their goal is to take the guesswork out of running an efficient operation and drive payroll expenses for direct labor tasks, like picking or packing, to zero. TECHNOLOGY CONNECTIVITY & PARTNERSHIPS



The center of the supply chain technology universe used to be the enterprise resource planning or warehouse management system. With the advent of cloud computing platforms, the hub has become the infrastructure platform itself. It is more important than ever for supply chain executives to not only have strong relationships with their internal technology teams but also with infrastructure vendors such as Google Cloud. “Your Google Cloud account representative may be the best person to ask when looking for a new capability or technology and likely can make a direct introduction for you,” Mayer says. Connectivity across products and data sources is key to beginning the AI transformational journey, and working with vendors on a common infrastructure will accelerate connectivity and decrease project timelines.

It is also important for companies to take a long look in the mirror and ask if they want to be a product development company or not. Whereas the common debate with IT teams used to be “buy vs. build,” the conversation now has shifted to “buy and build.” With the pace of technology advancements such as AI, it is nearly impossible for any company to build everything in-house, regardless of size. PEOPLE SKILLS & STRUCTURE With people optimization, the goal is to modify a company’s human capital to support the other three optimization pillars. Organizational structures are changing to blend operators with technologists, even within supply chain operations business teams. Recruiting for supply chain operations now even targets computer science and software engineering graduates.

As payroll for unskilled labor decreases, skilled labor becomes more important. Mayer says control tower teams that leverage digital twin technology and handle planning and predictions will become the largest part of the staff, taking the place of former warehouse workers. Expert operators are still critical, as their knowledge will be built into the AI, automation and robotics systems that will run tomorrow’s warehouses. “Instead of humans doing everything, we take what they’ve learned and put it into the technology,” Mayer says. “So when someone retires, we can more easily hire a replacement by coupling man and machine.” The downside is that AI and robotics are still very expensive, but like any technology, that cost-efficient frontier is drawing closer and becoming more practical. As more people adopt the technology and competition increases, costs will go down and AI and automation will be more accessible for smaller businesses.