BY Joelle Martinez

As I travel across the country sharing key insights to unlock Latino potential, I often engage in deep conversations with fellow Latina leaders after my presentations. Part of my talk focuses on the professional journey of Latinas. Understanding this journey is not just important on an individual level; it is a business imperative, as Latinas are becoming a formidable force in today’s workplace and contributing to the economy.

Today, 22.2 million Latinas live in the U.S. Remarkably, over the past decade, the Latina population surged by 5.6 million—the largest growth of any major group in the country, according to a recent Pew Study. Latinas wield significant economic influence, particularly as the primary drivers of household consumption, which surged to $1.5 trillion in 2018. In essence, Latinas are at the helm of many financial decisions for this growing economic force. Latinas have also become the largest group of women workers in the U.S., surpassing non-Hispanic whites. With over 12 million Latinas in the labor force, they now make up 16% of the female workforce. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, this figure is projected to grow significantly.

Despite our growing influence in the workforce and economy, Latinas face the most significant barriers to career advancement and economic prosperity. Latinas encounter the most challenging ascent up the corporate hierarchy, with a mere 1% represented in C-suite executive positions and less than 5% occupying management roles. Latinas earn a mere 57 cents for every dollar that men make, and the wage gap has only narrowed by 5 cents over the past 30 years. This persistent disparity severely hampers their ability to support their families, save for the future, and drive consumer spending. As the Institute for Women’s Policy Research points out, if we continue to close this gap at the current rate, Latinas won’t achieve pay parity until the year 2206.

In addition to facing pay disparities and limited career advancement opportunities, Latina professionals grapple with the burdens of burnout and the relentless pressure to maintain perfection. BURNOUT IS PERVASIVE Latinas have reported a 29% rate of burnout in the workplace, which makes us more likely to take on or stay in smaller roles, forces delays in our long-term career growth, and contributes to further gender inequality.

While systemic issues like bias, discrimination, microaggressions, pay inequity, and being underestimated despite heavier responsibilities contribute to the problem, I have also noticed a personal pattern among Latinas, including myself, that plays a role: the pressure to succeed at work while remaining dedicated to family. Damary M. Bonilla-Rodriguez, a professor at St. John Fisher University, has recently expanded on the concept of marianismo. This concept sheds light on the origins of the expectation placed on many Latinas to fulfill the role of sole caretakers for their families and communities. A recent Pew Study found that 6 in 10 Latinas often feel pressure from both family obligations and work. Specifically, 53% feel the need to support their families by caring for children or elderly relatives, while nearly 40% feel pressure to succeed in their careers. In other words, Latinas are expected to excel both at home and in the workplace.

Balancing demands has pushed me to burnout. High expectations at home and work leave us depleted. Addressing Latina burnout is vital for long-term wellness and productivity. 3 Ways Latinas Can Overcome Burnout Integration, Not Balance: Instead of striving for perfect balance between family and work, think of it as integration. Prioritize tasks based on daily or weekly needs. Set Boundaries: Establish clear boundaries between work and family time. Unplug when needed and communicate your needs to both family and colleagues. Prioritize Self-Care: Take care of yourself physically and mentally. Get enough rest, exercise, and practice mindfulness or deep breathing. PERFECTION IS AN UNREALISTIC BASELINE

Gathered with fellow executives, we shared our paths to success. While many emphasized the significance of failure in their journeys, when it was my turn, I couldn’t help but voice what was on my mind: the pressure to be flawless in my pursuit of success—I don’t have the benefit to fail, perfection is my baseline. In Latino families, perfectionism often holds a revered place, rooted in the narratives of our journeys and sacrifices. From a young age, many of us are ingrained with the belief that we must outwork everyone to attain success. While this drive is commendable, it can also foster unhealthy behaviors and the relentless expectation of perfection. As a Latina professional, this expectation weighs even heavier in my career journey. When I’m among other executives, I often find myself as the sole woman, Latina, and mother in the room. The scrutiny to excel in every aspect feels magnified, as if I’m constantly under a microscope.