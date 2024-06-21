Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas responds to plagiarism and infringement accusations

The AI search startup Perplexity is in hot water in the wake of a Wired investigation revealing that the startup has been crawling content from websites that don’t want to be crawled.

Perplexity’s “answer engine” works by crawling large swaths of information on the web and then creating a big database (an index) of content it grabs from web pages. Instead of typing keywords into a search box, users type or speak questions into Perplexity’s web portal or mobile apps, and receive a narrative answer with citations and links to the web content it draws upon.

Websites can use something called a Robots Exclusion Protocol to keep their content away from web crawlers, which bots are supposed to honor, though compliance is voluntary. Wired, along with an independent researcher, says it has proof that Perplexity has been ignoring those codes and scraping content from off-limits sites anyway.

“Perplexity is not ignoring the Robot Exclusions Protocol and then lying about it,” said Perplexity cofounder and CEO Aravind Srinivas in a phone interview Friday. “I think there is a basic misunderstanding of the way this works,” Srinivas said. “We don’t just rely on our own web crawlers, we rely on third-party web crawlers as well.”