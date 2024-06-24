How to finally go on a guilt-free vacation

If your upcoming vacation also includes a guilt trip for leaving the office behind, you’re not alone. According to a survey from communications and growth firm Movchan Agency , 47% of people feel guilty if they don’t work on vacation, 63% feel anxious about not checking email, and 59% struggle to switch off while away.

Instead of ruining your time off, reframe the vacation guilt you feel about leaving, suggests Jeanie Y. Chang, licensed therapist and author of How K-Dramas Can Transform Your Life: Powerful Lessons on Belongingness, Healing, and Mental Health.

“Yes, we feel [guilt] because we are busy and have demanding jobs and responsibilities,” she says. “However, we also need the time off to rest and relax to actually do our jobs and responsibilities. We need this escape not to run away from our busy lives but to live our best lives.”

Jim Frawley, CEO of the executive development firm Bellwether, says if you feel guilty, ask yourself where it stems from. “Is this a question of remaining relevant? Of being forgotten?” he asks. “We have a desire to be useful and relevant, and with work being such a large part of our identity, the challenge is losing an important aspect of who we think we are in relation to work. Recognize that the value we bring gets increased with time away. . . . We get to see the forest from the trees on time away.”