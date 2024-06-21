Why B2B marketers can’t afford to ignore video marketing

BY Peter Hillowe4 minute read

Videos have surpassed traditional mediums like articles, case studies, and infographics, with a compelling 45% of B2B marketers citing them as the most effective medium.

What’s behind this shift? From my experience, decision-makers no longer have the time or patience for dense, text-heavy content. Videos, on the other hand, provide a dynamic and engaging way to quickly and effectively absorb complex information. By overlooking video marketing, B2B marketers leave significant revenue on the table.

In this article, I’ll explain why video marketing is essential for B2B companies and offer practical tips for perfecting your video marketing strategy, drawing from my experiences. WHY B2B GO-TO-MARKET TEAMS SHOULD USE VIDEO MARKETING B2B content has a reputation for being dry, which makes engagement a hurdle for marketers and a feeling of trust an even bigger hurdle for prospective buyers.

However, videos hit eyes and ears at the same time, making them more engaging and easier to remember. This is why, in 2023, people globally watched online videos for an average of 17 hours weekly. Notably, millennials spend 10 to 20 hours per week watching videos. Additionally, the widespread adoption of smartphones and high-speed internet has made video content easily accessible worldwide. The numbers show that an impressive 92.3% of internet users watched online videos, including music, comedies, and tutorials, in the second quarter of 2023. No wonder B2B marketers are stepping outside their comfort zones to connect with their audience through the formats their prospective buyers enjoy most. Marketers are bringing humor through memes and music videos to be friendly to the eyes and ears—things you don’t commonly see in the B2B segment.

I, too, belong to this league of B2B marketers, and I know breaking away from stereotypes can be challenging. However, the results speak for themselves. In the logistics industry, where I work, my team and I have created a library of over 40 high-quality, engaging videos. These have significantly outperformed all other marketing efforts. While video presents a promising solution, I recognize why many marketers might view it as walking a tightrope. CHALLENGES IN ADOPTING VIDEO MARKETING WITHIN B2B GO-TO-MARKET TEAMS

Been there, done that—here are some challenges I encountered, and how I managed to tackle them: High Production Costs Video marketing is expensive. About 17% of marketers say tight budgets are why they don’t dive in. The costs? Fancy gear, top talent, and cool locations don’t come cheap.

While “expensive” is a subjective term, I recommend setting aside 10% of your annual revenue for sales and marketing and, from that, allocate 20% specifically for video production. Constantly tracking your campaign’s ROI and adjusting the budget as needed keeps you on track. If your business has a long sales cycle, it’s okay to measure a metric that provides a line of sight into future revenue, such as pipeline value associated with the campaign. Content Strategy And Development Figuring out the right topic, crafting a perfect script, and making videos more appealing can be tricky. The key is to start with a clear goal. Ask yourself: Are you aiming to increase brand awareness, generating leads, or just educating your audiences?

Short-form videos (the top performer), known for their high engagement, quick turnarounds, and ease of creation, like overlaying text over popular meme videos, can be an ideal starting point. Additionally, using generative AI can be extremely assistive in the pre-production phase of video creation marketing. It helps in developing engaging scripts that resonate with viewers, personalizing content to enhance connection, and suggesting compelling visuals. Balancing In-House And Outsourced Efforts

Deciding between what aspects of video marketing to manage in house and what to outsource is critical because it affects both the quality of the content and the wise use of your marketing budget. I suggest keeping core content development and strategic planning in house to maintain your brand voice and vision. Outsourcing tasks like production, narration, and special effects can save you from hiring more resources. You can reconsider hiring in-house talent for this later, once you see good results. Creating B2B marketing videos is just the start; ensuring reach and results is another beast to fight.

MAXIMIZING ROI ON YOUR VIDEO MARKETING EFFORTS Recognizing the effort that goes into creating compelling video content necessitates a well-thought-out distribution strategy to maximize the ROI. Here are some ways to achieve the same: Host Videos On Your Own Platform : Control the viewer experience by hosting videos on your proprietary platform or a licensed technology provider, such as AudiencePlus. This avoids distractions and competing content—typical of external platforms—boosting engagement and conversions.

: Control the viewer experience by hosting videos on your proprietary platform or a licensed technology provider, such as AudiencePlus. This avoids distractions and competing content—typical of external platforms—boosting engagement and conversions. Meet Where Your Audience Prefers : Expand your reach by promoting videos across social media, embedding them in cold emails, and incorporating them on your website and in sales presentations.

: Expand your reach by promoting videos across social media, embedding them in cold emails, and incorporating them on your website and in sales presentations. Track And Measure Results: Use key performance indicators such as view count, engagement rate, and conversion rates to monitor video performance. Analyze these metrics to refine your approach and enhance future campaigns. I hope these strategies give you the confidence to take the plunge!

STOP LEAVING MONEY ON THE TABLE Sixty-eight percent of marketers who didn’t use video in 2023 have started this year. The reason is clear—they don’t want to leave money on the table. To join the league, you can start small and scale strategically.