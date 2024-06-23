Elder fraud has reached epidemic proportions—a geriatrician explains what older Americans need to know

BY The Conversation6 minute read

Americans ages 60 and older lost more than $3 billion to scammers in 2023, according to the FBI.

To put that whopping figure in context, Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour recently made news as the first concert tour ever to earn $1 billion. As a geriatrician—a doctor who cares for people over 65 years of age—I believe elder fraud has reached an epidemic scale. My patients often tell me about being scammed. The consequences can be worse than just losing money. The experience is traumatic for many, with some victims feeling deep shame and self-doubt in the aftermath. This can interfere with their relationships, erode their trust in others, and harm their mental and physical health.

Teaching older Americans how to identify and avoid fraud—and how to report such crimes—could go some way toward mitigating the impact of this modern epidemic. Elder fraud is on the rise A recent FBI report shows just how prevalent elder fraud is. In 2023, Americans older than 60 submitted 14% more complaints to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center, or IC3, than they did the previous year. Estimated financial losses rose about 11% over the same period. These numbers, grim as they are, represent only the tip of the iceberg. For one thing, only about half of the reports of internet crimes to the FBI included information about the victim’s age, which means reported incidents of elder fraud are an undercount.

Call-center scammers tell all sorts of tall tales. In 2022, more than 600 people reported being victimized in a single timeshare-related fraud. Collectively they lost nearly $40 million. And in the latter half of 2023, scammers posing as government officials and tech-support agents pushed victims to liquidate their assets or buy precious metals—with reported losses reaching more than $55 million. Combating an epidemic of scams As with any epidemic, “infection control” tools can help us limit the spread. Much like vaccines create immunity against viruses, prevention efforts can help people build up their defenses to avoid fraud. The main tool for preventing fraud is learning how to identify likely scams ahead of time. Here are a few FBI-approved tips to help you do that: • If you believe there is an imminent danger to yourself or a loved one, call the police immediately.

• Be cautious of unsolicited phone calls, mailings, and door-to-door service offers. • Don’t click on any unsolicited links you receive via email or text—even if they seem to be from people you know. And never open an email attachment from someone you don’t know. • If you’re in doubt about a person or business, search online for their name, email, phone number, and addresses, as well as details about their proposed offers. These days, most legitimate businesses have some degree of web presence. And if it’s a scam, you might find others have already shared information about it.

• Never give or send anything to unverified people or businesses. This includes any personally identifiable information, money, jewelry, gift cards, checks, or wire information. • Make sure your computer antivirus and security software and malware protections are up to date. • Bad actors can use pop-ups to spread malicious software. If you see a pop-up message, disconnect from the internet and shut down your device. You can enable pop-up blockers to avoid accidentally clicking on one.

• Don’t give anyone you don’t know remote access to “fix your computer” or other electronic devices. This could let them see personal information, including details about your financial accounts. • If you’re told to lie to your bank about why you need to wire money or make a withdrawal, it’s probably a scam. A legitimate business won’t insist you keep secrets from family or friends either. • Resist pressure to act quickly. This is a big one: Scammers often create a false sense of urgency. A legitimate business will let you think through your financial decisions.

• Perhaps most importantly, trust your instincts. What to do if you think you’ve fallen for a scam Despite your best efforts, you might still be taken in by a fraudster. If that happens, know that you’re not alone, and that it’s possible to recover. Here is some advice for dealing with the aftermath: • If a criminal gains access to your device or account, take action to protect your identity. If a bank is involved, immediately contact your financial institutions to place protections on your accounts, and monitor your accounts and personal information for suspicious activity.

• Contact your local FBI field office or, if the crime was committed over the internet, submit a tip online. • When reporting a scam, include as many details as possible. This can include names, dates of contact, methods of communication, phone numbers, email and mailing addresses, and websites used by the perpetrator. • Also note methods of payment, where you sent any funds—including wire transfers and prepaid cards—and account numbers. Offer descriptions of your interactions with the scammer and any instructions you were given.

• Whenever possible, you should keep original documents, emails, faxes, and logs of communications. • Falling for a scam can be frightening and stressful. Talk with people you know and trust to support you through this challenging time. Some support groups include the AARP Fraud Watch Network and the Cybercrime Support Network’s Peer Support Program. • If your emotional response is overwhelming, consider talking with a counselor, therapist, or your medical team.

If you or someone you love falls into a fraud scam, you aren’t alone. Not even law enforcement experts are immune. At age 90, former FBI director William Webster was targeted—an experience he bravely shared with the world. I encourage my patients not to feel too embarrassed to report what happened. Talking about these experiences is an important step toward fighting this epidemic. Laurie Archbald-Pannone is an associate professor of medicine and geriatrics at the University of Virginia.